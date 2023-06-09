Godin just unveiled its best-appointed Session guitar yet – and it could give Fender and Ibanez a run for their money

Godin has just introduced a new entry in its long-running Session electric guitar series, and it looks to be the best-spec’d model yet.

The Session T-Pro builds on the hardtail Session HT, which was unveiled last month, but adds some big-name parts and a tremolo system into the equation for a Superstrat feel that puts it in the ballpark of big names such as Fender and Ibanez.

The big addition here is the HSS Seymour Duncan pickup combo, which teams the company’s SSL-2 Vintage Flat Strat single coils with the Saturday Night Special humbucker – an Alnico 4 unit geared towards Van Halen-esque output.

Image 1 of 3 Godin Session T-Pro in Arctik Blue (Image credit: Godin Guitars) Godin Session T-Pro in Ozark Cream (Image credit: Godin Guitars) Godin Limited Edition Session T-Pro LTD in Kanyon Burst (Image credit: Godin Guitars)

A push-pull tone control splits the humbucker, while the middle pickup is pole-reverse mounted to reduce background noise.

Tonewood-wise, you’re looking at a basswood body and hard rock maple neck with a choice of maple or rosewood fingerboard. That’s a standard 25.5” scale with a 12” radius and 22 frets, and around the rear of the guitar you’ll clock the neatly contoured heel for improved upper-fret access.

The hardware here is also worthy of note, with 18:1 ratio locking tuners and Godin’s Tru-Loc Trem, a neat own-brand tremolo system that allows you to set the tension of the bar itself.

(Image credit: Godin Guitars)

Superstrat-style guitars with classic scratchplated looks have seen a major resurgence in recent years – you need only look at the proliferation of Ibanez AZ and Fender Player Plus models, or Nick Johnston’s Schecter signature guitar.

That means the Session T-Pro is wading into an already crowded market, especially with its $1,399 price tag. But it is made in Canada, offers a contoured heel and boasts a versatile Seymour Duncan set. For the player looking to cover all the tonal bases while standing out from the crowd – but not too much – it could be a winner.

Arctik Blue and Ozark Cream-finished versions of the Session T-Pro are available to preorder now, while a Limited Edition Session T-Pro LTD Kanyon Burst will be available until the end of 2023, with each model signed by Simon Godin himself.

For more information, head to Godin Guitars.