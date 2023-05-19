Godin announces the Session HT MN – adding new finishes and maple necks to the firm’s flagship solid body guitar

Canadian electric guitar builder Godin has announced a new maple-necked addition to its Session line, in the form of the Session HT MN, which is available in both Aztek Red and Arctik Blue.

These are the first Session builds to feature maple necks, which is already an option on the firm’s Tele-style Stadium builds.

Like its sibling, the Session HT, the Strat-style Session HT MN is made in Canada and offers a double cutaway solidbody build, with an HSS pickup configuration, hard rock maple neck, and basswood body.

Then there’s the new maple fretboard plus a set of Godin-made pickups, in the form of a custom humbucker and two GS-1 single-coils.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Godin) (Image credit: Godin)

Elsewhere in the line, the Session HT Pro option, which debuted last summer at NAMM 2022, uses a rosewood ‘board, an attractive reverse headstock and an appealing combination of Seymour Duncan humbucker at the bridge and Lace Hot Gold single-coils in the middle and neck positions – though that comes at a more expensive price point of $1,199.

In contrast, the new Session HT MNs sit somewhere between the Pros and the 2019 Session HT, with street prices of $1,049.

For more information on the Session HT MN, head to Godin.