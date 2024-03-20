“Who better to mod the mod than the engineer who designed the circuit in the first place”: Original Tube Screamer designer Susumu Tamura just overhauled one of the most popular Ibanez TS9 mods

By Matt Parker
published

The latest collaboration between Godlyke and the venerated designer attempts to offer a level mod that doesn’t compromise the classic TS tone

Godlyke Tamura-Mod Ibanez TS9 Tube Screamer Level Boost
(Image credit: Godlyke)

Tube Screamer designer Susumu Tamura and Godlyke Distributing Inc. have joined forces again to offer a new take on the classic overdrive pedal that channels the popular level mod into an Ibanez Tube Screamer TS9.

As Godlyke points out, the level mod is one of the most requested Tube Screamer tweaks out there, but often results in unintended effects on the final tone – sometimes compromising the core character of the sound that is so prized by players.

“So who better to not only mod the original,” says Godlyke. “But mod the mod, than the engineer who designed the circuit in the first place – Susumu Tamura!”

Tamura-san’s take on the level mod bases the build on the Ibanez TS9 and adds 6dB of level boost and utilizes the same ‘magic IC’ component – considered integral to the original Tube Screamer sound – found on Godlyke’s previous Tamura-Mod builds. 

The new mod, known as the TS9TMB, then adds an extra amplifier stage by piggybacking a second op amp onto that magic IC circuit, unleashing the extra 6dB of output.

The second amp is positioned after the main circuit, meaning the existing gain structure and core character of the TS9 tone are kept intact.

Alongside the modded circuit, you get a hand-stamped faceplate (emblazoned with the Godlyke logo and the Tamura-Mod insignia) and a blue LED indicator.

Godlyke Tamura-Mod Level Boost Ibanez TS9 Tube Screamer

(Image credit: Godlyke Distribution Inc.)

The build is the latest direct collaboration between Godlyke and Tamura-san. The former was previously the US distributor for Maxon pedals – the original home of the Tube Screamer – and initiated previous limited edition builds, such as the Maxon APEX808, with the input of the legendary pedal circuit designer.

When Maxon ended its partnership with Godlyke in 2021, Tamura-san lent his support and circuitry nous to Godlyke’s own modded pedal range, beginning with a limited edition Tamura-modded take on the original Tube Screamer TS808.

More recently, the partnership yielded the TS808-TMv.2, which modded the design to offer a more bottom-heavy, thumping tone that emphasizes the low and low-mid ranges.

Meanwhile, the Level Boost Mod is already available from Godlyke in the classic TS808 format. 

Like its predecessors, the Tamura-Mod Level Boost TS9TMB is available in limited quantities. It’s priced at $299 and available direct from Godlyke.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a staff writer for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.