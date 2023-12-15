“The Tube Screamer for players that don’t like Tube Screamers”: Original Tube Screamer designer Susumu Tamura unveils modded Ibanez TS808 that “throws all pre-conceived TS notions to the wind”

Godlyke have unveiled its second Ibanez Tube Screamer mod from the pedal’s original designer, Susumu Tamura.

The TS808-TMv.2 follows on from 2021’s extremely limited run, with the manufacturer stating that this final chapter of its Tamura-mod saga will deliver a much hairier tone and greater balance when used as a boost.

Its first mod, the TS808-TMv.1, focused on flattening out the 808’s frequency response. This second incarnation, meanwhile, ditches the midrange hump of the much-adored pedal in favor of a bottom-heavy thump, which it claims moves more air than its factory-built counterpart.

The new mod offers the same “magic” IC chip of its predecessor – Tamura describes as being integral to the original pedal’s character. This time, it’s paired with NOS Toshiba 1S1588 clipping diodes.

Ultimately, the new mod conspires to give players more accentuated lows and lower-mids, along with an increased output level on the whole. It is also optimized to accentuate and articulate the sound of single-coil pickups.

The pedal also features an ultra-bright gold status LED, a branded Tamura-Mod gold anodized aluminum faceplate, and its baseplate is signed by the man himself.

Like with v1, this new version includes a standard Carling SPST plunger footswitch in contrast to the square and rectangular switches found on the classic Maxon and Ibanez builds.

Godlyke claims that this latest mod “throws all pre-conceived Tube Screamer notions out the window”, and whilst it’s best to take such hyperbole with a pinch of salt, having Tamura revisit the specs of the infamous green machine is always an exciting prospect. However, it comes with a fairly hefty price tag.

The first 50 pedals sold will go for an introductory price of $299, with all units sold thereafter fetching $349 apiece. Whilst it isn’t the cheapest Tube Screamer on the market, unlike 2021’s mod, there is no mention of limited quantities this time around.

The pedal, Godlyke says, is the result of “countless hours of painstaking research and development" which brings its pedal-modding series to "a thunderous crescendo”.

For more information, head to Godlyke’s website.