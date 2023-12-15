“The Tube Screamer for players that don’t like Tube Screamers”: Original Tube Screamer designer Susumu Tamura unveils modded Ibanez TS808 that “throws all pre-conceived TS notions to the wind”

By Phil Weller
published

The TS808-TMv.2 is the second Tamura-modded collaboration with Godlyke, and mods the classic overdrive pedal to offer a tone with “more hair” and a “bottom-heavy thump”

Godlyke Tamura-Mod Tube Screamer 2
(Image credit: Godlyke)

Godlyke have unveiled its second Ibanez Tube Screamer mod from the pedal’s original designer, Susumu Tamura.

The TS808-TMv.2 follows on from 2021’s extremely limited run, with the manufacturer stating that this final chapter of its Tamura-mod saga will deliver a much hairier tone and greater balance when used as a boost.

Its first mod, the TS808-TMv.1, focused on flattening out the 808’s frequency response. This second incarnation, meanwhile, ditches the midrange hump of the much-adored pedal in favor of a bottom-heavy thump, which it claims moves more air than its factory-built counterpart.

The new mod offers the same “magic” IC chip of its predecessor – Tamura describes as being integral to the original pedal’s character. This time, it’s paired with NOS Toshiba 1S1588 clipping diodes. 

Ultimately, the new mod conspires to give players more accentuated lows and lower-mids, along with an increased output level on the whole. It is also optimized to accentuate and articulate the sound of single-coil pickups.

The pedal also features an ultra-bright gold status LED, a branded Tamura-Mod gold anodized aluminum faceplate, and its baseplate is signed by the man himself.  

Like with v1, this new version includes a standard Carling SPST plunger footswitch in contrast to the square and rectangular switches found on the classic Maxon and Ibanez builds.

Godlyke claims that this latest mod “throws all pre-conceived Tube Screamer notions out the window”, and whilst it’s best to take such hyperbole with a pinch of salt, having Tamura revisit the specs of the infamous green machine is always an exciting prospect. However, it comes with a fairly hefty price tag.

The first 50 pedals sold will go for an introductory price of $299, with all units sold thereafter fetching $349 apiece. Whilst it isn’t the cheapest Tube Screamer on the market, unlike 2021’s mod, there is no mention of limited quantities this time around.

The pedal, Godlyke says, is the result of “countless hours of painstaking research and development" which brings its pedal-modding series to "a thunderous crescendo”.

For more information, head to Godlyke’s website.

Image 1 of 3
Godlyke Tamura-Mod Tube Screamer 2
(Image credit: Godlyke)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.