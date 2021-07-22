Gordon Smith Guitars debuts luxurious Gatsby offset model

Back in April, UK-based boutique electric guitar manufacturer Gordon Smith Guitars caught guitarists’ attention when it shared a teasing first look at its flagship, then-unnamed offset model, provisionally dubbed the GS Offset.

Fast-forward to today and the company has officially debuted its elegant entry into the offset model market, the Gatsby, which arrives in seven gloriously luxurious finishes.

Along with the official launch comes an in-depth spec sheet, which reveals a number of premium appointments and tonewood updates that deviate from the original offset prototype.

Image 1 of 7 Gordon Smith Guitars Gatsby in Cromer (Image credit: Gordon Smith Guitars) Image 2 of 7 Gordon Smith Guitars Gatsby in Vintage White (Image credit: Gordon Smith Guitars) Image 3 of 7 Gordon Smith Guitars Gatsby in Real Ale (Image credit: Gordon Smith Guitars) Image 4 of 7 Gordon Smith Guitars Gatsby in Tobacco (Image credit: Gordon Smith Guitars) Image 5 of 7 Gordon Smith Guitars Gatsby in Merlot (Image credit: Gordon Smith Guitars) Image 6 of 7 Gordon Smith Guitars Gatsby in Jet Black (Image credit: Gordon Smith Guitars) Image 7 of 7 Gordon Smith Guitars Gatsby in Rockingham (Image credit: Gordon Smith Guitars)

Build-wise, the guitar boasts a choice of either a poplar or swamp ash body, depending on the finish you’re after, and features a maple neck, adjoined to the body by an engraved "launch edition" back plate. Unlike the first GS Offset, which looked to be sporting a rosewood fingerboard, each model sports a maple fretboard, complete with 22 Medium Jumbo frets and black dot inlays.

Elsewhere, the 25.5”-scale Gatsby comes equipped with an HK41 vibrato tremolo system, Gotoh SG381-05 tuners, a 42mm nut and a low-profile brass roller bridge.

In the pickup department, each guitar comes equipped with a set of home-wound chrome-cover GS P-90s, controlled via a three-way selector switch, as well as master volume and master tone knobs.

It’s all very impressive, but the collection of colorways on offer is what really makes these models such eye-catching show-stoppers.

Available with the swamp ash-based iteration are the ornate Real Ale and Tobacco finishes, while the poplar version can accommodate the more contemporary Cromer, Merlot, Jet Black, Vintage White and Rockingham finishes.

As an added bonus, each “launch edition” Gatsby will arrive with a Gordon Smith gig bag, a commemorative certificate and a Gordon Smith Gatsby t-shirt.

Each model will be built and shipped from Higham Ferrers, England, and are available now. While the poplar version lists for £1,299, the swamp ash guitar is available for £1,399.

For more information, head over to Gordon Smith Guitars.