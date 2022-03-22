Greta Van Fleet postpone US tour following Jake Kiszka's battle with pneumonia

Shows on March 23 through April 2 will be rescheduled, while the band's set in Madison, WI – scheduled for March 22 – has been canceled entirely due to venue renovations later this year

Jake Kizska
(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Greta Van Fleet have postponed the remainder of the first leg of their Dreams in Gold North America tour after guitarist Jake Kiszka was hospitalized with pneumonia last week.

The announcement comes after the band revealed Jake and Josh Kiszka had both fallen ill earlier last week, leading to the postponement of shows in Flint and Ypsilanti, Michigan on March 16 and 17, respectively. While Josh has since largely recovered, Jake's diagnosis was “more complex”, the band said on Thursday (March 17).

 “We are disheartened to announce that the shows from March 22 through April 2 must be rescheduled for the health and safety of our brother, Jake,” the band write in a new tweet.

The band add that while Jake Kiszka has now been discharged from hospital after being there for four days, he is still “struggling with pneumonia and its symptoms”.

“The healing process is long and slower than anticipated,” they continue. “Jake wanted to push through, however doctors have advised doing so could potentially lead to further complications and a longer recovery.”

“We are actively working on rescheduling and will share information about the news dates as quickly as possible,” they add. “We are determined to play these shows.”

While the group are intent on rescheduling the postponed Dreams in Gold dates, their appearance in Madison, WI – originally scheduled for March 22 – has been canceled entirely, due to planned venue renovations later this year. GVF promise refunds will be available at point of purchase for this show.

“To the fans, friends and family that planned to travel great lengths to be with us – your unwavering support has not gone unnoticed,” the band's statement continues. “We appreciate your dedication, understanding, grace and sympathy.”

As things stand, Greta Van Fleet are scheduled to continue their Dreams in Gold tour in Santiago, Chile on April 27. They'll also hit Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, before heading to Europe for a string of dates from June 4. Following a break after Rock Werchter Festival on July 10, the band will undertake another US trek from August 10.

