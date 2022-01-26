Gretsch introduces new pickups, colors and technical advances to its Electromatic, Streamliner and Jet lineups

Gretsch has unveiled its new-for-2022 lineup of electric guitars and acoustic guitars, and, in true Gretsch fashion, it’s a biggie.

As well as introducing a wealth of new colorways, Gretsch has also debuted some new Filter’Tron pickups and an advanced trestle bracing system that promises better sustain and snap.

Those can be found on the Electromatic hollowbodies, but there are a legion of other six-strings – and an all-new 12-string – to get through, including new Streamliners, Jets, Baritones… heck, there’s even a new-look Lap Steel to dissect.

Let’s not waste any more time.

Gretsch Electromatic Classic Hollowbodies

Image 1 of 5 Gretsch G5422 Electromatic Double-Cut with Bigsby in Orange Stain (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 5 Gretsch G5420LH Electromatic Single-Cut in Orange Stain (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 5 Gretsch G5420 Electromatic Single-Cut in Azure Metallic (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 4 of 5 Gretsch G5422GLH Electromatic Double-Cut with Bigsby LH in Snowcrest White (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 5 of 5 Gretsch G5422G-12 Electromatic in Single Barrel Burst (Image credit: Gretsch)

In a nutshell, there are three new hollowbody Electromatics for 2022: a pair of Bigsby-equipped single- and double-cuts, and a new-look 12-string.

The single-cut and double-cut Electromatics boast Gretsch’s newly designed trestle block bracing, which is housed within the laminated maple bodies of each guitar. In theory, it should increase the rigidity between the top and back, resulting in a harder attack, increased sustain and a more focused “snap”.

Elsewhere, each guitar also comes equipped with all-new FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups, and a choice of exotic colorways. The double-cut offers Snowcrest White, Walnut Stain and Orange Stain, while the single-cut will be available in Orange Stain, Azure Metallic, Walnut Stain and Airline Silver.

A left-hand version, without the Bigsby, is available for each.

Meanwhile, the 12-string is a good ol’ fashioned G5422G-12 – a five-ply maple body and Filter’Tron pickups are among the specs – though flashes a sleek Single Barrel Burst finish.

Gretsch's hollowbodies will arrive in March. The left and right-handed single-cuts will set you back $799 and $899, respectively, while their double-cut counterparts will both be available for $899.

The 12-string will list for $899.

Gretsch Electromatic Jet Baritone

Image 1 of 2 Gretsch G5250 Electromatic Jet Baritone with V-Stoptail in Imperial Stain (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 2 Gretsch G5250 Electromatic Jet Baritone with Bigsby in Midnight Sapphire (Image credit: Gretsch)

An elongated 29.75” scale length, 12”-scale laurel fretboard and Gretsch mini-humbuckers head up the spec sheet of the G5260 Baritone, which is available in Bigsby and V-Stoptail iterations.

It’s a no-frills baritone – the pickups are controlled via three-way selector switch, and attached to the body is a bolt-on maple neck. There are some new colors to look out for, though. The V-Stoptail is available in Bristol Fog and Imperial Stain, while Midnight Sapphire can be found on the Bigsby model.

Gretsch's souped-up baritones will hit dealers in March. The Bigsby version is set to cost $749, while the V-Stoptail will only set you back $649.

Gretsch Electromatic Jet BT

Image 1 of 3 Gretsch G5220 Electromatic Jet BT with V-Stoptail in Bristol Fog (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 3 Gretsch G5220LH Electromatic Jet BT with V-Stoptail in Jade Grey Metallic (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 3 Gretsch G2220 Electromatic Junior Jet Bass in Imperial Stain (Image credit: Gretsch)

In the Electromatic Jet BT aisle, Gretsch is offering, again, some tidy new finishes. Available in right-hand and left-hand configurations, the V-Stoptail-equipped G5220 features the standard chambered mahogany body and maple top, as well as a pair of Broad’Tron pickups.

As for aesthetics, the fresh colorways include Bristol Fog, Midnight Sapphire and Jade Grey Metallic.

The pair are joined by the short-scale Electromatic Junior Jet bass guitar, which features a comfortable 30.3” scale length, black walnut fretboard, basswood body and bolt-on maple neck. Other appointments include mini dual-coil bass humbuckers, a synthetic bone nut and a four-saddle adjustable bridge.

Price-wise, the right-hand Jet will cost $599, while its left-hand counterpoint will list for $699. The short-scale bass will be available for $299.

All of the above will arrive in March 2022.

Gretsch Electromatic Lap Steel

Gretsch G5700 in Tahiti Red (Image credit: Gretsch)

There’s something on the bill for Lap Steel lovers, too: a trio of new-look G5700s. Available in Broadway Jade, Tahiti Red and Vintage Red, the Lap Steel also boasts a solid mahogany slab body, 28-fret plastic fingerboard, aluminum nut and G-arrow control knobs.

Gretsch's Lap Steel drops in March, and will cost $499.

Gretsch Streamliner Series

Image 1 of 4 Gretsch G2622 Streamliner with V-Stoptail in Forge Glow Maple (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 4 Gretsch G2622 Streamliner with V-Stoptail in Midnight Sapphire (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 4 Gretsch G2655T Streamliner Jr. with Bigsby in Stirling Green (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 4 of 4 Gretsch G2655T Streamliner Jr. with Bigsby in Walnut Stain (Image credit: Gretsch)

Once again, Gretsch has aesthetics on its mind as far as the new Streamliners are concerned. A standard V-Stoptail and smaller, Junior Bigsby version are available, with a string of standard Streamliner specs – 12” laurel fretboard, laminated maple body, set nato neck – making the cut.

Forge Glow Maple and Midnight Sapphire are available on the V-Stoptail axe, while Brownstone Maple, Stirling Green and Walnut Stain have been introduced to the smaller-bodied Bigsby-clad range.

Aside from that, it’s business as usual: other appointments include Broad’Tron BT-2S pickups and 22 medium jumbo frets.

Gretsch G2215-P90 Streamliner Junior Jet Club P90 in Havana Burst (Image credit: Gretsch)

Gretsch has, however, introduced an all-new Junior Jet Club to the Streamliner family for 2022. The single-cut – dubbed a “workhorse” – has a Broad-Tron BT-2S bridge pickup, but opts for a soapbar P90 in the neck position.

Elsewhere, the six-string features a bound nato body, bolt-on nato neck, laurel fretboard and Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays. Again, some new colors are available, including Havana Burst, Ocean Turqoise and Shell Pink.

In terms of price, the Streamliner Jr. will list for $549, while the senior Streamliner will be available for $449. The Junior Jet Club, meanwhile, will cost $339.

All three models will be available in April this year.

Gretsch Acoustic Series

Gretsch G5021E Rancher parlor acoustics (Image credit: Gretsch)

There’s a new G5021E Rancher parlor acoustic on the books, which now comes equipped with either a Black, Metallic or Shell Pink finish. It’s a nice update – the original was only available in Midnight Sapphire.

Elsewhere, it’s the same as the original. Standout specs include a solid spruce top, maple back and sides, and a mahogany neck with a laurel fretboard. There’s gold hardware, too, and a Fishman Presys III pickup/preamp system.

Each acoustic will set you back $549 when they drop in April this year.

Gretsch Players Edition Series

Image 1 of 2 Grestch G6229TG Limited Edition Sparkle Jet BT in Champagne Sparkle (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 2 Grestch G6229TG Limited Edition Sparkle Jet BT in Ocean Turqoise Sparkle (Image credit: Gretsch)

Saving the best for last? Quite possibly. Feast your eyes on the limited-edition 2022 Players Edition Jet electrics, in all their sparkly glory. The gold hardware-equipped G6229TG flashes either a Champagne Sparkle or Ocean Turquoise Sparkle, and comes loaded with Tim Shaw-designed Broad’Tron BT65 pickups.

Extended lows, an exceptionally clear high-end and powerful mids are said to be on the cards for this flashy six-string, which also features a chambered mahogany body and maple neck.

They'll hit stores in May 2022, and will be available for $2,999.