Gretsch Adds New Model to Center-Block Series of Guitars

Gretsch has introduced the latest addition to its Center-Block Series, the Gretsch Professional Collection G6112TCB-JR Center-Block LTD 2-Tone guitar.

It's a Nashville Junior model with a thinline body, chambered spruce center-block and gorgeous two-tone finish with a limited production Jaguar Tan top and Copper Metallic back and sides.

From the company:

It features a beautiful 1 ¾”-deep single-cutaway three-ply maple body with a 14”-lower bout, arched top and back, two-ply black-and-white binding and dual f holes.

The spruce center block, chambered to reduce weight, helps produce a spirited and lively tone, minimizes body-resonant feedback and enables a more “high gain-friendly” performance. Further, the pinned ebony bridge base extends slightly beyond both sides of the center block, transferring string-vibration energy to the two f-hole-vented body chambers to produce a rich and full-bodied tone.

Other premium features include a bound three-piece maple neck with a “U”-shaped profile and bound headstock, 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium frets and pearloid Neo-Classic “thumbnail” inlays, bone nut, dual High Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups with three-position toggle switching and “G-Arrow” volume controls for each pickup, upper-bout tone switch and “G-Arrow” master volume control, Copper Metallic pickguard with Gretsch logo, Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned ebony base, Bigsby B-3C tailpiece, Grover Sta-Tite tuners, Schaller strap locks and nickel-plated hardware.

