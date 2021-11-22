Gretsch partners with Andertons and Chicago Music Exchange for a series of limited-edition finishes and Two Tone color combos

Gretsch has teamed up with retailers Andertons and Chicago Music Exchange for a range of electric guitars with limited-edition finishes.

Each boasting the same specs as their non-limited-edition counterparts, the new models include both G5230 Electromatic Jets and G5232 Electromatic Double Jets in Shell Pink and Daphne Blue – with nickel and gold hardware, respectively.

There's also a trio of Broadkaster models – a single-cut G6659T in Two Tone Candy Apple Red and Vintage White, and two double-cut G6609TDCs in Two Tone Sonic and Lake Placid Blue and Two Tone Shell Pink and Black.

A Gunmetal Metallic-finished Streamliner was also added to the lineup, though this has now sold out. Andertons says it can replenish stock, however.

Specs for each model remain the same as their non-limited edition versions. The G5230 Electromatic Jet features a mahogany body with a maple top, mahogany neck with a 22-fret laurel fingerboard, Black Top Filter'Tron pickups, Gretsch V-Stoptail tailpiece and Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge and a 24.6" scale length. The G5232 Electromatic Double Jet boasts a very similar spec sheet, though without a maple body top.

The hollow-bodied Broadkaster sports a laminated maple body with a gloss polyurethane finish, U-shaped maple neck with a 22-fret ebony fingerboard and Aged Pearloid Neo-Classic Thumnail inlays, a pair of Broad'Tron and Filter-Tron pickups, Adjusto-Matic bridge with a Bigsby B7P string-through tailpiece and a 24.6" scale length.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Shell Pink and Daphne Blue G5230 Electromatic Jets can be purchased from both Andertons and Chicago Music Exchange. At Andertons, they both retail at £479, and at CME, they sell for $499 and $549, respectively.

Meanwhile, the rest of these limited-edition models are only available at Andertons. The G5232 Electromatic Double Jets are priced at £479 apiece, the Two Tone Candy Apple Red and Vintage White Broadkaster is £2,499 and the two remaining Broadkasters are £2,549.

For more information, head to Andertons or Chicago Music Exchange.