Lillying the Guild: this "ultra-collectible" D-55 celebrates the firm's 70th anniversary by adding some serious sparkle to its flagship acoustic guitar

By Matt Parker
published

The one-off D-55 70th Anniversary will be limited to a run of just 70 and is packed with premium appointments

(Image credit: Guild)

Somewhat underrated next to the big guns of the US guitar industry, Guild ownership is often regarded by the firm’s fans as like belonging to a secret club. 

That’s not always good news for the bottomline, of course, but much like its rock-solid guitars, the Guild name has nonetheless been proven to persevere. As such, 2023 marks the proud milestone of 70 years of guitar builds and it’s celebrating with the release of the Guild Special Run D-55 70th Anniversary. 

In terms of the acoustic guitar’s spec, that means high-end tonewoods, premium components and a hand crafted, “ultra-collectible” USA build that has been limited to just 70 pieces – all personally overseen by Master Luthier Chuck Sanzone.

(Image credit: Guild)

The luxurious spec channels several traditional elements and kicks off with a solid Madagascar rosewood back and sides, with solid Adirondack spruce top, constructed over hand-scalloped ‘X’ bracing, using hide glue. 

Adirondack spruce is extremely rare now, thanks to over-forestation and its slow maturation. It’s only found in the North East of the US in national parks and is subject to extremely prohibitive protection orders – hence why it typically fetches triple the price of Sitka spruce.

The neck offers a similarly premium combination of mahogany with a walnut center strip and it’s adorned with an ebony fingerboard with a 12” radius. Then there’s an ebony bridge and bone saddle, bridge pins and nut.

Guild Special Run D-55 70th Anniversary body

(Image credit: Guild)

Further flair is added via mother-of-pearl Guild Peak and G-shield (at the 12th fret) inlays, alongside an Abalone rosette and matching purfling inlay and it’s finished in gloss nitro. 

Other appointments include Jescar 43080 Evo Gold frets and Gotoh open-gear tuners, also finished in gold. It all comes packaged in a Guild Premium archtop wood case. 

The price of all this luxury is $5,999, with some dealers already open to preorders. 

For a more accessible electric guitar option – perhaps one that offers more pointers as to Guild’s future direction – check out the Surfliner Deluxe series, which turned many heads at this year's NAMM show.

For more information on the GSR D-55 70th Anniversary, head to Guild

