Guitar & Bass Expo Coming to Reading, Pennsylvania, August 23

The Guitar & Bass Expo will take place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 23 in Reading, Pennsylvania.
The show will bring a unique custom and boutique instrument experience to musicians from Reading and its surrounding areas.
The one-day event will feature guitars and basses, amplification and accessories from a wide variety of boutique and custom manufacturers, retailers and service companies, plus five amp/cab demo rooms, six 45-minute educational clinics, a rock and roll flea market and more.
The show will take place at the Inn at Reading, 1040 N. Park Road, Reading (Wyomissing), Pennsylvania. For more information, visit guitarandbassexpo.com and the event's Facebook page.
Here are some of the companies that will be represented at the show:
GUITAR & BASS
- Chili Custom Guitars
- C.R. Alsip Guitars
- Knaggs Guitars
- Skjold Design Guitars
- Calaveras Fretworks Custom Guitars
- Ron Smith Guitars
- HJC Customs
- Brubaker Guitars
- Howard Guitars
- K&M Instruments
- Eric Schaefer Guitars
- Jackson
- Charvel
- Takamine
- Gretsch
- Guild
- Beardly Customs
- Coop Guitars
- Vintage Blues Guitars
- Lost Art Vintage Instruments
- Paul D's Used Instruments
- MV Guitars & Pickups
- Black Water Guitars
- (10+ TBA soon)
AMPS/CABS/EFFECTS/PARTS/SERVICES
VVT Amps
Colby Amps
Jaded Faith Mods
Ugly Amps
KW Cabs
Indigo Amplification
Phil Jones Pure Sound
Love Tree Amps
GuitarHeads
GuitarEffectsPedals.com
Zexcoil Guitar Pickups
Nordstand Pickups
Dark Horse Strings
Guitar Dr.
The Drum Exchange
Brain Fry Productions
(5+ TBA soon)
RETAILERS
GLS Music Store
Funky Frets
Meadowood Music
CLINICS/DEMOS
Skjold Design Guitars
Zexcoil Guitar Pickups
Eric Schaefer Guitars
(More TBA; specific clinic information and times will be released soon.)
ROCK N ROLL FLEA MARKET
Lucky Dog Essentia & Curios
Creepy Girls Crafts & Curios
Vikki Sin Art
Philly Phlair
(many more TBA soon)
RAFFLES
There will be a "Winners Choice" raffle with a limited number of entries being accepted!
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
There will be a live show immediately after the expo, plus an open-mic night in the hotel lounge. Winners of various contests and raffles will be announced at this time.