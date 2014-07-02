Guitar & Bass Expo Coming to Reading, Pennsylvania, August 23

The Guitar & Bass Expo will take place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 23 in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The show will bring a unique custom and boutique instrument experience to musicians from Reading and its surrounding areas.

The one-day event will feature guitars and basses, amplification and accessories from a wide variety of boutique and custom manufacturers, retailers and service companies, plus five amp/cab demo rooms, six 45-minute educational clinics, a rock and roll flea market and more.

The show will take place at the Inn at Reading, 1040 N. Park Road, Reading (Wyomissing), Pennsylvania. For more information, visit guitarandbassexpo.com and the event's Facebook page.

Here are some of the companies that will be represented at the show:

GUITAR & BASS

Chili Custom Guitars

C.R. Alsip Guitars

Knaggs Guitars

Skjold Design Guitars

Calaveras Fretworks Custom Guitars

Ron Smith Guitars

HJC Customs

Brubaker Guitars

Howard Guitars

K&M Instruments

Eric Schaefer Guitars

Jackson

Charvel

Takamine

Gretsch

Guild

Beardly Customs

Coop Guitars

Vintage Blues Guitars

Lost Art Vintage Instruments

Paul D's Used Instruments

MV Guitars & Pickups

Black Water Guitars

(10+ TBA soon)

AMPS/CABS/EFFECTS/PARTS/SERVICES

VVT Amps

Colby Amps

Jaded Faith Mods

Ugly Amps

KW Cabs

Indigo Amplification

Phil Jones Pure Sound

Love Tree Amps

GuitarHeads

GuitarEffectsPedals.com

Zexcoil Guitar Pickups

Nordstand Pickups

Dark Horse Strings

Guitar Dr.

The Drum Exchange

Brain Fry Productions

(5+ TBA soon)

RETAILERS

GLS Music Store

Funky Frets

Meadowood Music

CLINICS/DEMOS

Skjold Design Guitars

Zexcoil Guitar Pickups

Eric Schaefer Guitars

(More TBA; specific clinic information and times will be released soon.)

ROCK N ROLL FLEA MARKET

Lucky Dog Essentia & Curios

Creepy Girls Crafts & Curios

Vikki Sin Art

Philly Phlair

(many more TBA soon)

RAFFLES

There will be a "Winners Choice" raffle with a limited number of entries being accepted!

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

There will be a live show immediately after the expo, plus an open-mic night in the hotel lounge. Winners of various contests and raffles will be announced at this time.