Epiphone joins forces with Guitar Center for exclusive $549 Traditional Pro ES-335 model

Gear retailer Guitar Center has teamed up with Epiphone for an all-new Traditional Pro ES-335, which arrives in a slew of vintage and contemporary colorways and with an uber-affordable $549 price tag.

Do not be fooled by the modest listing price, as the two guitar titans have pulled out all the stops to supercharge its sub–$600 offering with a number of impressive appointments that aim to stay true to the model’s historic roots.

As well as boasting a gorgeous like-for-like aesthetic design, the Traditional Pro electric guitar boasts a five-ply maple body, which houses a solid maple center block charged with adding pristine resonance while also eliminating feedback.

A 24.7”-scale mahogany neck is also on the spec sheet, sculpted to provide a round-C profile – a slightly chunkier profile compared to the original design of the ‘50s-era ES-335s. The faster-feel neck is paired with an equally slick Indian laurel fretboard, which comes equipped with 22 frets and contemporary dot inlays.

Image 1 of 8 Guitar Center Exclusive Epiphone Traditional Pro ES-335 in Wine Red (Image credit: Guitar Center) Image 2 of 8 Guitar Center Exclusive Epiphone Traditional Pro ES-335 in Wine Red (Image credit: Guitar Center) Image 3 of 8 Guitar Center Exclusive Epiphone Traditional Pro ES-335 in Ebony (Image credit: Guitar Center) Image 4 of 8 Guitar Center Exclusive Epiphone Traditional Pro ES-335 in Ebony (Image credit: Guitar Center) Image 5 of 8 Guitar Center Exclusive Epiphone Traditional Pro ES-335 in Inverness Green (Image credit: Guitar Center) Image 6 of 8 Guitar Center Exclusive Epiphone Traditional Pro ES-335 in Inverness Green (Image credit: Guitar Center) Image 7 of 8 Guitar Center Exclusive Epiphone Traditional Pro ES-335 in Gold (Image credit: Guitar Center) Image 8 of 8 Guitar Center Exclusive Epiphone Traditional Pro ES-335 in Gold (Image credit: Guitar Center)

The headstock, boasting an “open book” blueprint, aims to establish its own Epiphone identity while also paying homage to the instantly recognizable Gibson design.

Several routine specs expected from a standard ES-335 model also make the cut, including a Stopbar tailpiece – paired with an updated LockTone system – and a control layout composed from a three-way switch, two volume and two tone knobs.

The orthodox circuit is wired to a pair of Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers, which feature increased output Alnico V magnets and a matched number of windings, said to be suitable for clear highs, tight lows and plenty of bite.

In an effort to give the guitar a more modern twist, Guitar Center and Epiphone have loaded the Traditional Pro with coil-splitting capabilities, engaged via a pair of push/pull knobs.

For finishing touches, there’s everything you’d expect from a vintage-inspired Epi ES model, namely a three-ply pickguard, cream body binding and Epiphone Deluxe tuners.

Available in classic Wine Red and Ebony finishes, as well as contemporary Inverness Green and Gold colorways, the Guitar Center Exclusive Epiphone Traditional Pro ES-335 is available to preorder now for $549.

For more information, head over to Guitar Center.