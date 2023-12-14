Guitar Center just added new deals to its huge 35% off sale and you can save right up to Christmas eve

Without wanting to point out the blindingly obvious, Christmas is right around the corner. If there’s a guitar player in your family, or you’re a player yourself and you’re still being asked for gift ideas, then Guitar Center just took the lead in terms of being the place to get any last minute buys nailed. They have a huge range of great gear up for grabs and the biggest discounts around, with up to 35% off .

Guitar Center has just added 150 more products to the sale too. And if you get a kick out of leaving things to the very last minute, this sale runs right up to Christmas eve and you can order right up to December 21 for Christmas delivery.

In the sale you’ll find everything from up to 25% off Yamaha gear, including $70 off the fantastic FSC-TA TransAcoustic Concert custaway acoustic electric , sweet discounts on Positive Grid’s Spark Go, Mini and Spark 40 amps and there’s even big savings to be had on a range of stunning PRS SE guitars , including a chunky $170 off the PRS SE Silver Sky in Stone Blue, Moon White, Storm Gray and Piano Black finishes. We’re thinking about treating ourselves to one of those…

Guitar Center Holiday Deals: Save up to 35%

Guitar Center is the place to do your guitar-shaped shopping this Christmas with up to 35% off big brands, plus decent savings on stocking fillers like strings, cables and picks. The sale ends on Christmas eve, and you can order right up to December 21 for Christmas delivery.

The sale isn’t just limited to guitar gear either, for bands there’s discounts on live sound equipment, or if you plan on finally recording those killer tracks in 2024, there are savings to be made on a range of studio gear, from mics and software to audio interfaces and studio monitors.

If you’re worried about getting gifts shipped in time, Guitar Center has created this handy page detailing all your shipping options between now and Christmas. For standard shipping you have until noon ET on December 18. If you’re willing to pay extra you can opt for 2-Day Air Shipping, that will mean you have until noon ET on December 20 to place your order. And for the truly last minute purchases, order on December 21 and you still have the option of Next-Day Air Shipping. But why risk it?

