Guitar Center's massive Cyber Week sale is almost over – save big on guitar gear while you still can

Cyber Monday was pretty crazy this year. We saw discounts of epic proportions, with hundreds of dollars knocked off electric guitars, acoustic guitars, guitar amps and loads more killer guitar gear. Many retailers kept their Cyber Monday sales limited to a few days around the event, but for those who missed out on a major saving at the time, fret not, as Guitar Center's Cyber Monday sale is still live for a limited time - with money off some of the best guitar gear around until December 8.
Guitar Center has really pulled out all the stops for this Cyber sale, with savings on Ernie Ball Slinky multi-packs, $100 off this stunning Limited Edition all-tube Fender Hot Rod Deluxe, a massive $400 off a Gibson Les Paul and the Boss DS-1 distorion for only $69.99 among others. So, whether you're after stocking fillers, a main gift or a treat for yourself, there's still plenty to check out. Let's take a look at more of our favorites.
Fender Player Strat HSS Plus Top:
$859, now $699
If you like your Strats a bit more visually stimulating, this HSS-configured Plus Top in Blue Burst may just be the one for you. It's a regular Player Strat at heart, but capable of just that little bit more than most Strats thanks to the Player Series humbucker in the bridge. You can still save the most on this one, with $160 off the full price.
Epiphone LP Custom Silverburst:
$729, now $629
If you're a Tool fan and can't hold on for that Adam Jones Epiphone, this Les Paul Custom has the all-important Silverburst finish, and an almighty $100 chopped off its asking price. The PAF-voiced ProBucker pickups, Grover tuners and classy bound body are just the icing on the cake.
Gretsch G9520 Jim Dandy:
$179, now $159
With classic looks and a compact body that nonetheless produces a beautifully round tone, the G9520 Jim Dandy is the perfect pick-up-and-play acoustic for beginners. A lot of guitar for the money as it stands, this stylish parlor acoustic can now be grabbed for $20 off at Guitar Center.
Fender Player Precision Bass:
$824, now £599
It's a little more subtle, and it won't grab as many eyes, but you can be sure it will grab as many ears. The split-coil middle pickup will sound right at home serving up slaps or rustling up rapid-fire runs, and the C-profile neck will have you gliding up the 'board with ultimate ease. Once again, it's one of the lowest priced Precision Basses currently on the market.
Supro Delta King 8:
$449, now $329
With its sights set on emulating vintage '50s tube tones, the one-watt Delta King 8 is small, but it certainly packs a punch. Use it in front of another amp for uncompromising tube distortion, or direct into your DAW for recording. It's a no-nonsense amp that provides some truly glorious tones.