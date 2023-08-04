Guitar World deals of the week: bag yourself a discounted Fender at Musician's Friend or a free Maestro Comet Chorus with a Gibson purchase at Reverb

Here at Guitar World, we’ve been helping players research the best gear for them and find the very best deals for many years now. We fully subscribe to the belief that the only thing better than new gear is when that gear comes with a hearty discount.

Free Maestro Comet Chorus: Gibson Demo Shop

From now until the end of the month, any purchase made from either the Gibson UK Demo Shop or Gibson European Demo Shop will come with a free Comet Chorus pedal from Maestro. So, if you’ve been eyeing up that heavily modded LP, uniquely finished ES-335, or whacky prototype, now is the perfect time to take the plunge.

Fender '65 Princeton: $1,499.99, $1399.99

There are few amps we love more than the iconic Fender Priceton. This low-wattage tube amp is a studio stable, beloved for its unmistakable tone, lush reverb and retro-style tube tremolo. Better yet, you can now score $100 off the price at Musician's Friend. Price check: Guitar Center $1,499.99

Fender Vintera '70s Tele Deluxe: $1,129.99 , $899.99

If you want a bit more beef, have a look at the Fender Vintera 70s Telecaster with dual Wide Range humbuckers and Strat-style hardtail bridge. Whilst the DNA of this guitar isn’t your typical classic Telecaster, it’s a great alternative if you already have a T-style instrument in your collection. It’s super versatile and has got a huge $226 off its original RRP. Price check: Guitar Center $899.99 | Amazon $899.99

Fender Vintera '50s Stratocaster: $1,099 , now $879.99 Straddling the line between vintage and modern beautifully with a mix of classic looks and excellent playability, the Vintera '50s Strat is currently 20% off at Fender. This deal is available while stocks last. Price check: Sweetwater $879.99 | Guitar Center $879.99

Sweetwater: Huge back-to-school sale

With massive savings on guitar and bass bundles, full acoustic drum kits, live sound systems, and loads of keyboards and orchestral instruments, Sweetwater’s back-to-school sale is the perfect place to help you ace music class or jazz band. Even if you’re not attending music classes this semester, there are some stonking deals to be had up until August 28th.

