Guitar World deals of the week: get 20% off PRS SE, $100 off Fender Player Plus, and 25% off bass guitars

In a huge statement, PRS announced a blanket 20% discount on their SE series guitars, including the Custom 24, Swamp Ash Special, and the CE24. It's available at all official PRS dealers so whether you're US, UK, or EU-based you'll be able to find them at your preferred retailer. It's a massive sale and will continue until the end of the year, giving you plenty of time to pick up a brilliant electric guitar at a big discount.

Just as we were reeling from that news, Fender made public $100 off Player Plus and $50 off Player Series guitars at their official shop. Some of the best-selling guitar ranges of the last few years, Player series instruments are always hot property during the Black Friday weekend, so it's a great opportunity to pick one up early doors and beat the rush.

There are a couple of ongoing sales that will be ending soon too. If you're after something new for the home studio, then make sure you check out Sweetwater's Recording Month sale which features loads of great audio interfaces, studio monitors, and even some quality outboard gear.

The Guitar Center Halloween sale is also nearing its end. Whilst there are only select deals for guitarists at the moment, if you're after some fresh live sound equipment like PA systems, lighting rigs, and mixers, it's a great way to spruce up your rehearsal space or add to your live rig.

Saving your cash for Black Friday? Make sure you go and bookmark our Black Friday guitar deals page for the latest and greatest savings as soon as they land! We're regularly updating them already with the best bargains available and will continue to do so up to and including Cyber Weekend.

Editor's pick PRS Holiday Sale: 20% Off All PRS SE Guitars

After a new PRS guitar? Well, now's the time to grab one. From now through to the end of the year, PRS is offering all but one SE electric model with a generous 20% discount. To take advantage of this epic offer, all you need to do is find your closest PRS Dealer and go shopping.

Fender Player Plus Series: Get a massive $100 off

We've got a Fender Player Plus Tele and it's a phenomenal instrument for the money. The fact that you can now get a tasty $100 discount on the majority of Player Plus models over at the Fender store just makes them that much better value. These offers don’t have an end date but are only available while supplies last.

Fender Player Series: Get a huge $50 off

Already excellent value for money, the Fender Player Series now has a hefty $50 reduction from their regular price over at the official Fender store. If you’re after a guitar that doesn’t cost the earth but will have your back when recording or gigging, there’s little else that competes at this price point.

Musician's Friend Bass Sale: Up to 25% off

If you're after a new bass guitar, the Musician's Friend Bass Sale has just launched with some excellent offers of up to 25% off. We spotted money off the excellent value Ibanez TMB100 as well as some more premium offerings like G&L and the fantastic Sterling By Music Man StingRay. Well worth a browse if you're a lover of the low end.

Walrus Audio Slotva: Was $279.99, $129.99

We reviewed the Walrus Audio Slotva and praised it for its endlessly inspiring, cinematic reverb sounds. It's a fantastic reverb pedal and over at Sweetwater it's got a gigantic $150 discount, so you can add some properly epic soundscapes to your pedalboard for less.

Breedlove Discover S: Was $549, now $349

Having played several of their models personally, we can resolutely say that Breedlove makes acoustic guitars with a difference. Their less usual tonewoods give a totally unique tone whilst their neck designs are all about electric guitar levels of playability. The Breedlove Discover S has got a huge discount at Guitar Center at the moment, with a massive $200 reduction making this a great choice for your next acoustic guitar.

Boss RE-2 Space Echo: Was $259.99 , $219.99

Everyone loves the sound of the classic Roland Space Echo, but now you don't need to spend loads to add it to your rig. The compact Boss RE-2 Space Echo has all the original features and more, allowing you to add that sumptuous tape delay pedal sound to your 'board. It's got a cheeky $40 discount at Guitar Center right now, which is quite surprising considering it was only recently released.

