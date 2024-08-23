Guitar World deals of the week: get a $99 phase shifter, over $300 off SSL software, plus loads of big savings on Fender gear

Welcome back to the latest edition of your wallet-friendly weekly companion. This week sees a huge improvement on the sales front as we head towards the end of the summer, with many retailers offering some fantastic savings on guitar gear. There's plenty to get through so let's get to it!

Musician's Friend has launched their huge Labor Day sale very early, offering enticing discounts of up to 50% off. It includes plenty of big brands like Fender, Epiphone, Squier, and loads more. It's the biggest sale live at a major retailer at the moment, so well worth a browse if you're deal-hunting.

Sweetwater has some great deals on Fender at the moment, with discounts of up to $200 off a range of the company's guitars and pedals. It even includes money off the excellent Fender Tone Master Pro, which also includes some free impulse responses from Eminence.

For our British readership, there are phenomenal PRS discounts at Andertons. You can bag yourself a free pedal worth £45 when you purchase discounted guitars from the PRS SE series. There's also a free pedal worth up to £379 if you purchase a PRS-branded amp, perfect for those who love the PRS sound.

Over at Guitar Center, there are some great wallet-friendly deals on Behringer pedals, with everything from tuners to reverb pedals seeing some heavy discounts. Already priced firmly in the bargain category, extra money off makes these a no-brainer if you need something utilitarian for your pedalboard.

Finally, Fender has expanded their deals selection to include $200 off selected American Professional II models. There's loads of money off various series like Player Plus, Vintera II, and American Performer, but $200 off the American Acoustasonic range really caught our eye.

That's it for big sales this week. Labor Day is coming up soon so we're expecting to see more sales announced by the big names real soon. Until then, have a look at our top picks below for more great savings on guitar gear. See you next time!

Editor's picks

Fender Tone Master Pro: $1,699.99, now $1,499.99

If you want a modeler that's clear and easy to use, it doesn't get much better than the Fender Tone Master Pro. Its large screen makes it super easy to use, and the sounds aren't bad either. With a $200 discount, this relatively new bit of gear is a tempting one indeed from Sweetwater. It also comes with some free Eminence IRs giving you more options for your cab sounds.

Behringer Dual Phase: Was $159, now $99

Behringer has a thing for cloning classic pieces of gear and this pedal is no different. Based on the Mu-Tron Bi-Phase, it's a dual phase shifter that sounds just as thick and juicy as the original. It delivers vintage phase sounds and with a $60 discount at Guitar Center, it's exceptional value for money.

Epiphone ES-335: Was $699, now $559

As far as semi-hollow guitars go, there's nothing quite like an ES-335. Most of us don't have the cash to stump up for an actual Gibson, but when Epiphones are this good it doesn't really matter all that much. This limited edition version has got a tasty $140 discount in the Musician's Friend Labor Day sale, giving you classic guitar tones for much less.

Fender Player Plus Telecaster: $999.99, $899.99

If you want a versatile electric guitar, it doesn't get much better than a Telecaster. This Player Plus Tele is even more versatile thanks to a built-in Series circuit that gives you humbucker-esque tones. It's got a cheeky $100 discount over at the official Fender shop at the moment, great for guitarists who want a quality gigging guitar for less.

SSL Guitarstrip bundle: Was $379, now $39.99

If you want to get more out of your mixing, the SSL Guitarstrip could be just the thing to help you elevate those guitars. Specifically designed for mixing six strings, it has loads of useful features that make it nice and easy to use for the recording guitarist. The bundle also features the AVA Bass Flow plugin, which is designed to make your low-end really sing, an important part of underpinning the guitars in a mix. The bundle has a ginormous $339 discount at Plugin Boutique

Guitar sales to shop

