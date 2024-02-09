Guitar World deals of the week: grab up to 40% off with an early President's Day deal, plus free money from Fender

Another week has passed and we're already in February, where does the time go? Just like the unstoppable march of time, here at Guitar World, we're always looking for the best deals on fresh guitar gear, and sharing the best deals we've found right here for you. Let's get to it.

First, Musician's Friend has gotten a jump start on the upcoming President's Day sales, launching a full week ahead of the usual order of things. You can get massive savings of up to 40% on guitars, amps, and effects pedals , and there are even some deals where members get an extra 10% off. They're also running a separate coupon code sale on certain items, where you can get 10% off orders of $45 to $98, and 15% off orders of $99 and above when you use the code PRESDAY at checkout.

There isn't currently any sales activity happening at Guitar Center at the moment, as we expect they're saving the best deals for the upcoming President's Day weekend. There are a few smaller deals available, and we've picked out the very best for you below.

Over at Sweetwater, there isn't too much for guitarists available either. If you have a YouTube channel or you'd like to start one, they are running a Content Creator sale, with up to 50% off microphones, audio interfaces, headphones , and loads more gear.

Finally, at the official Fender Shop, they're literally giving away money. Buy a $250 or more gift card and you'll get a $35 gift card totally free . It's a great option if you're gifting for Valentine's Day or just want to really treat someone for their birthday.

The deals are a little bit thinner on the ground than they've been in recent weeks, but as usual, we've done a lot of the heavy lifting for you and picked out some of our favorites for you below. With President's Day arriving in a week or so we're expecting to see a lot more discounted gear online, so make sure you check back at the same time next week!

Editor's picks

Fender Shop: Free $35 gift card when you spend $250

With Valentine's Day and President's Day coming up, Fender is offering guitar players some free cash via their gift cards. Just spend $250 or more on a gift card and you'll get a $35 gift card completely free. Great for Fender lovers or as a last-minute gift if you've forgotten someone.

Epiphone LP Traditional: Was $549 , now $399

This awesome Epiphone was already great value for money at its regular price, but over in the Musician's Friend President's Day sale, it's got a massive $150 discount. If you're looking for the sound of an LP-style guitar but don't want to fork out thousands of dollars for the privilege, we can't think of many better options than this one.

Maxon OD808: Was $149 , now $126.65

The Maxon OD808 is the original Tube Screamer pedal which Ibanez bought the licensing right to, giving us the more popular TS9 we know today. It's got a nice discount at Musician's Friend too, with a 15% discount when you use the code PRESDAY. So if you want the classic Tube Screamer sound versus the modern one, then the OD808 might be a better choice than the TS9.

EVH 5150 Iconic Series: $1,399.99 , now $1,099.99

Widely regarded as the sound of modern metal, the EVH 5150 is a high-gain monster amp perfect for shredding leads and chug-heavy riffing. This combo version has got a ginormous $300 price drop over at Sweetwater, taking it to just above a grand. Excellent value if you want a combo tube amp for metal.

D'Addario XPND Pedalboard: $199.99 , now $169.99

Constantly switching up your pedalboard? This ingenious offering from D'Addario features a sliding tray that lets you change the size of your 'board at will. With a nice $30 discount over at Guitar Center, it's perfect for the pedal addict who never wants to stand still with their effects chain.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

