Guitar World deals of the week: save $300 on a Gibson Les Paul, $150 on Line 6, plus all the week's best deals

Whilst everyone recovers from last week's bumper-edition Deal of the Week which covered the Presidents' Day deals bonanza, the bargains are a little thinner on the ground than they were seven days ago. Don't worry though, we've had our deal-hunting hats on this week to help you extract the absolute maximum of your budget when looking for fresh guitar gear.

It's not specifically aimed at guitarists, but Sweetwater's Content Creator sale is offering up to 50% off microphones, headphones, and audio interfaces. There are some great deals here so well worth a browse if you're looking to up your home recording game, or even start creating content yourself.

Over at Musician's Friend, you'll find some more guitar-centric deals, with up to $200 off acoustic guitars, plus up to 20% off Martin accessories. They've also got some sweet pedal deals too, with significant discounts on Line 6, Electro-Harmonix, and Universal Audio up for grabs.

Finally over at Plugin Boutique, they're celebrating their 12th anniversary by offering an absolutely massive up to 95% off plugins. It includes many utilitarian plugins that will improve the quality of your recordings, but there are also plenty of creative effects you can use to enhance the tone of your recorded guitar too.

As usual, we've ploughed the sales to seek out the very best deals possible and listed our favorites below for you. Make sure you keep checking back each week for the latest and greatest from the team here at Guitar World.

Editor's picks

Gibson LP Standard '50s: Was $2,799 , now $2,499

Inspired by the golden-era Gibsons, the Les Paul Standard '50s is a stunning instrument with a tasty $300 discount at Sweetwater. The neck has been plek'd to ensure the utmost playability and two PAF-inspired Burstbucker pickups deliver sumptuous guitar tones.

EHX 720 Stereo Looper: Was $181.40 , now $145.12

One of our picks of the best looper pedals, the Electro-Harmonix 720 Stereo Looper has a huge 12 minutes of recording time, and the half-speed and reverse functions let you add some creativity to your loops. At Musician's Friend, it's got a tasty $36.28 discount, a tempting offer indeed.

Line 6 Powercab 112: Was $849.99 , now $699.99

The perfect match for your amp modeler, the Line 6 Powercab 112 is an active, full-range guitar speaker that's designed to replace your cabinet or act as a dedicated monitor on stage. It's got a hefty $150 discount at Guitar Center and with more and more guitar players utilising amp modeling, having dedicated monitoring is more important than ever.

Fender Blues Junior Tweed: $799.99 , now $749.99

One of the world's most popular gigging guitar amps, this tweed version of the Fender Blues Junior has got a $50 discount at Guitar Center which may not sound like much, but you'll also get an extra 10% off if you create an account. An excellent pedal platform, this is a versatile amplifier that can cover a lot of ground.

Universal Audio UAFX Lion '68: $399 , now $349

This Universal Audio UAFX Lion '68 is designed to emulate the Marshall Super Lead but is actually three amp models in one, as well as three different speaker models. This makes it more versatile than you'd initially think and for Marshall tone lovers, a $50 discount at Sweetwater makes it a tantalizing offer.

Martin Special X Series: Was $549.99 , now $469.99

As part of a wider Martin Guitars sale at Musician's Friend, you can get a healthy $80 off the Martin Special X Series acoustic guitar. This all-Rosewood construction guitar offers a deeper low-end and brighter top-end than a Mahogany acoustic, giving a unique tone and timbre that stands out from the crowd.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

