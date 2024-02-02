Guitar World deals of the week: save $600 on Guild, $250 off an Epiphone, plus loads more great deals

Welcome back to Deals of the Week, your place for the hottest deals on guitar gear across the wide web! We've got some tasty discounts for you, handpicked by the authors here at Guitar World. So whether you want a fresh addition to your collection or you've got a space on your pedalboard that's crying out to be filled.

Guitar Center's all things acoustic sale continues, offering up to 20% off a selection of acoustic guitars and acoustic amplifiers. There are some big names included in the sale too, with Martin, Gibson, Yamaha, and Fender all represented by some serious discounts.

The Musician's Friend winter sale is still alive and kicking too, giving us gear heads up to 30% off a wide range of guitars, amps, and more. It's a great place to pick up a great deal for your pedalboard too, with a sale on Line 6, Walrus Audio, Maxon, and more. Best of all if you're a member, you'll get a further discount when you log in.

Finally, Positive Grid has gone early with its Valentine's Day sale, with 13% off Spark 40 and 40% off BIAS FX 2 Elite. There are also discounts on Spark Mini and Spark Go if you need something more compact, as well as hefty chunks of change on the entire BIAS software range.

As usual, we've picked some of our top individual items for you below with discounts that we think make them excellent value for money. If you don't see anything you like here, do check out the rest of the sales as there are still plenty of deals up for grabs if you look hard enough!

Editor's picks

Epiphone 59 LP Standard: Was $999 , now $749

With a hefty $250 discount at Musician's Friend, this Epiphone 1959 Les Paul Standard is fantastic value for money, getting you close to that full-fat Gibson experience without having to shell out the cost of a used car. With Gibson USA Burstbucker pickups, a Mahogany body and triple A flame-maple veneer, it also includes an EpiLite case too so you can take it straight to your next show.

EHX B9 Organ Machine: Was $259.50 , now $207.60

Not quite your average tube screamer clone, the Electro-Harmonix B9 Organ Machine does exactly what it says on the tin, turning your guitar into a full-fledged organ. One for the sonic explorers out there, it's got a tasty $51.90 discount at Sweetwater, giving your pedalboard some exotic tones for less.

Guild Starfire V: Was $1,549 , now $949

With an absolutely massive $600 discount at Sweetwater, if you're in the market for a semi-hollow guitar it'd be rude not to take up this offer. The Guild Starfire V comes with a tremolo, two vintage-voiced humbuckers, and a 3-piece mahogany/maple neck, delivering premium specs with a hefty discount.

DigiTech FreqOut: Was $239.99 , now $199.24

Another unique pedal proposition, the DigiTech FreqOut gives you controllable feedback at any volume, allowing you to manipulate what ordinarily only happens at huge volume with loads of gain. It's got a $40.75 discount at Musician's Friend at the moment, and it's the perfect tool for those using amp sims or recording at lower volumes.

BFD3: Was $99 , now $49

If you're recording at home and need some great-sounding drums to go with your tasty riffs and licks, BFD3 has a hefty $50.99 discount at Plugin Boutique at the moment. With a diverse range of sounds, all stunningly captured using the best kits and top studios in the US, it's a great way to add some top-quality sounds to the home studio for less.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

