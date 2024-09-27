Guitar World deals of the week: save over $800 on a Rickenbacker, get $150 off a Line 6 amp, plus all the week's best guitar deals

From last week's plethora of guitar sales, things are looking decidedly less juicy this week on the deals front. It means we've had our work cut out for us finding some super savings for you, but that doesn't mean there aren't still some bargain bits of gear to pick up this week. Let's get cracking.
Guitar Center's Guitar-a-Thon continues this week, offering hefty discounts of up to 35% off gear. We're expecting this one to end soon so if you see something you like, this payday weekend might be your best opportunity to grab it. There's also a cool sweepstakes running, so even if you don't buy anything it's worthwhile signing up to potentially bag yourself some free gear.
Editor's picks
Rickenbacker 360/12C63: Was $3,839, now $2,999
Probably the most iconic 12-string guitar in the world, this Rickenbacker is a truly special instrument, famously wielded by George Harrison of the Beatles. It's a premium bit of kit but a massive $840 discount at Sweetwater takes it down from near the 4 grand mark to just shy of 3 grand. It may not be within most budgets, but if you've been saving for one this is the lowest price we've seen in a long time.
Line 6 Catalyst 100: Was $399.99, now $249.99
The Line 6 Catalyst series is nowhere near as revered as the Boss Katana, and that's a little unfair in our opinion. Packed full of ultra-realistic amp models and high-quality HX Series effects, it's a brilliant amp for practice and gigging when you need a lot of sounds on hand. Over at Reverb, it's got a hefty $150 discount, which is the cheapest we've seen it anywhere this week.
EHX Nano Deluxe Memory Man: $213.30, $170.64
While most guitarists would love to have a big box Memory Man on their pedalboard, in reality, it's just inconvenient. The Electro-Harmonix Nano Deluxe Memory Man packs all the great sounds of this legendary delay pedal into a handy enclosure that'll fit nicely on a busy 'board. The $42.66 discount at Musician's Friend makes it much more affordable, and well worth it if you want a versatile analog delay pedal.
Gretsch G5237TG Jet: Was $749.99, now $599.99
With its combination of Bigsby tremolo, chambered Mahogany body, and Filter'Tron humbuckers, this Gretsch G5237TG Jet is fully geared for rock guitar tones. The gold hardware and Black Pearl finish look absolutely incredible, and we found the 'U' shape neck to be super playable. A $150 discount over at Guitar Center makes this a super tempting offer.
Fender Duel Pugilist: Was $229.99, now $183.99
This super versatile dual distortion pedal gets massively overlooked in our opinion. The ability to run the distortions stacked or blend them together is really useful, and you can run it so you get three total sounds, either A or B, or both on together. Sonically its really versatile, doing lower gain overdrive sounds or nasty, fuzzy distortion depending on how you set it, and with $46 off at the Fender shop it's two drive pedals for a relatively low price.