Guitar World deals of the week: Up to 40% off at Musician's Friend plus 20% off Fender Vintera guitars

At Guitar World we're always keen to find great deals on gear for our readers, and as gear aficionados, ourselves too! Getting a new guitar, pedal, or amp is great, but it's even better when you manage to score money off that item you've been saving for.

Discerning the good deals from the bad ones is always a challenge, and if your inbox is anything like ours, there are more offers than you know what to do with. So let us do the heavy lifting and give you some great recommendations on the best deals around.

First of all, Musician's Friend recently announced their summer sale, with up to 40% off loads of electric guitars, amps, and effects. They've also slashed prices on loads of Fender gear too if you're a fan of the big 'F'.

Sweetwater's Back to School sale is in full flow, with some great deals on guitar bundles as well as a host of drums, keys, and orchestral instruments. Perfect if you're planning on joining jazz band, but great for musicians of any age or ability.

Finally, the Fender Vintera sale continues with a huge 20% discount on some amazing vintage-inspired guitars. The sale will only continue while stocks last and many models have already sold out, so get moving if you want a period-correct guitar with modern playability.

We've handpicked some of our favorite deals below for you, but if nothing takes your fancy this week or you're waiting for payday to roll around, make sure to check back next week for loads more great deals.

Editor's choice Musician's Friend: Up to 40% off

The Musician's Friend summer sale has landed this week, offering huge savings of up to 40% off a wide range of guitar gear. Whether it's six strings, bass guitars, effects pedals, or amplifiers, there's something for every guitarist in this massive sale.

PRS SE Hollowbody II Piezo: $1,599 , $1,279

Supremely versatile, stunningly beautiful. The superlatives flow easily with the PRS SE Hollowbody II Piezo. As if this stunning instrument couldn't be more appealing, it's now got a huge $320 discount over at Sweetwater. Price check: Guitar Center $1279 | Musician's Friend $1279

Fender Player Telecaster Plus Top: $879.99 , $699.99

With its gorgeous flame maple veneer and inherent tonal versatility, the Fender Player Telecaster Plus Top is perfect for players looking to make a step up or those who need a reliable gig machine. It's even better with a healthy $180 discount at Musician's Friend, 20% off the original price. Price check: Guitar Center $879

Fender Blues Junior IV: $749, $593.39 at Amazon

As one of the world’s most popular gigging guitar amps, the Fender Blues Junior is rarely discounted, so to find $157 off at Amazon is an exceptional deal indeed. This portable tube combo is easy to use, makes for a perfect pedal platform and sounds killer at live volume levels.



Price check: Fender $749.99 | Sweetwater $749.99

Gretsch G5427T with Bigsby: was $899.99 , $669.99

If you’re after that big-body sound then this awesome deal is sure to get your heart racing. Now with an amazing $230 off (even better than last year's Black Friday price), the Gretsch G5427T features powerful FIlter’Tron pickups, a laminated flame maple top, plus a Bigsby B60 for adding warble and shimmer to your guitar work. Price check: Musician's Friend $669.99

Boss RC-500 Loop Station: $399.99 , now $349.99

If you're serious about looping, so is the RC-500 with MIDI capability, an animated color LCD, 114 onboard drum grooves and 16 kits for jamming, and 13 hours of 32-bit stereo record time. It's great for guitarists, vocalists and keyboard players, channelling Boss's expertise as a market leader in looping technology. This is a fantastic price from Sweetwater on one of the best looper pedals around. Price check: Amazon $345.01 | Guitar Center $349.99

Guitar sales to shop

Looking for more guitar bargains? These are the sales you should check out right now.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: