Guitarfetish.com releases super-affordable Xaviere PRO500 electric guitar

Guitarfetish.com has unveiled its latest affordable electric guitar, the Xaviere PRO500.

The Xaviere PRO500 features a single-cutaway, solid-mahogany body with a carved 1" flamed maple top. It also boasts a glued-in, long-tenon mahogany neck and black walnut bound fingerboard with 22 hand-dressed nickel silver frets.

The model is fitted with GFS pickups and features GFS's Kwikplug system, which allows users to quickly swap out the pickups for any GFS humbuckers without soldering or modifying the instrument.

Visually, the guitar includes a Stairstep headstock with a mother-of-pearl logo inlay, chrome hardware and vintage amber bell knobs.

Weighing between 8 and 8 1/2 lbs, it's pretty light for a single-cut, maple-topped electric, too.

It comes in a wide range of finishes, too, including: Blueburst, Greenburst, Tortoiseburst, Blackburst, Purpleburst, Lemon Drop, Sunburst, Clear Gloss, Gloss Black, Gloss White, Surf Green, Silver Sparkle, Gold Sparkle and Vintage Natural.

The Xaviere PRO500 is available now for $269. For more information, head to Guitarfetish.com.