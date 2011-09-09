Guns N' Roses Announce Three U.S. Dates, More to Come?

An elusive band stateside, it's a pretty big deal when Guns N' Roses announce shows in the U.S. While there's certainly been no tour announced just yet, Guns -- who are also playing several shows in South America in October -- have announced three U.S. shows for this fall.

So far the only cities to be announced are Miami, Orlando and Kansas City, Missouri.

GNR last toured the States in 2006, including playing only two U.S. dates since the release of Chinese Democracy in 2008.

2011 also marks the 20th anniversary of the classic twin albums from Guns, Use Your Illusion I & II. We recently asked Guitar World readers and Guns N' Roses fans worldwide what their favorite UYI track was, and received over 27,000 votes total. You can find the full results of the poll here.