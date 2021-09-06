Watch the moment a festival pulls the plug on Guns N’ Roses and Dave Grohl – and they carry on regardless

Dave Grohl appeared onstage with Guns N’ Roses during set-closer Paradise City at BottleRock Festival this weekend, only to find the organisers pulled the plug halfway through the song.

The Foo Fighters frontman joined Axl Rose and co for the final track of their headline set on Saturday September 4 at the Napa Valley festival – however, the PA sound was muted only three minutes into their performance.

Fortunately for the assembled, the band still had their onstage sound and seemed to carry on by sheer force of will, with the audience taking on vocal duties. You can watch it all unfold in the video above.

This is not the first time Grohl has fallen foul of BottleRock’s rigorous curfew. The frontman and multi instrumentalist was cut-off mid-performance with Foo Fighters in 2017, as the band attempted to close their show with fan favorite Everlong.

Guns N’ Roses are now roughly halfway through their 2021 US headline tour and have been supported throughout by Wolfgang Van Halen’s band Mammoth WVH (though not at BottleRock). The hard-rock legends also released a new single last month, dubbed Absurd, after debuting the song at their Fenway Park show on August 3.

Once these dates wrap in early October, the band will then tour Australia and New Zealand throughout November, before heading to Europe next summer.

For tickets and information on the GNR tour, head to Guns N' Roses.