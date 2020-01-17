GW live at NAMM 2020: Go inside Martin's revolutionary new SC-13E cutaway

NAMM 2020: Martin certainly kept our eyes busy with its monster, 29-strong acoustic launch last week. The iconic acoustic guitar manufacturer definitely kept its biggest launch up its sleeve though, saving the announcement of its remarkable SC-13E acoustic-electric until yesterday.

Notable for its patent-pending Sure Align neck system - which removes the heel and allows guitarists to access every one of the instrument's 20 frets - the launch was one of the most noteworthy we've seen at the show, and is a huge step forward for Martin.

With that in mind, we were super-excited to sit down with Martin's Raheen Shayegan to get a closer look at this amazing acoustic-electric, and to hear it in action.

"This is the first guitar we've designed, all the way from the ground-up, to be an acoustic-electric guitar that is a dedicated, comfortable, playable, adjustable platform for guitar players to play their best," Shayegan tells us.

Check it out in more detail above, and be sure to look out for the rest of our always-growing NAMM coverage!