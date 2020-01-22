GW live at NAMM 2020: Graph Tech’s Ratio machine heads will get you in tune - and make sure you stay there

NAMM 2020: It’s no secret that we at Guitar World have been mightily impressed with Graph Tech’s Ratio machine heads, which boast uniquely calibrated gear ratios on each tuner to ensure accurate tuning on each string.

And so when we hit the Winter NAMM show we made a beeline over to the Graph Tech booth, where Graph Tech employee Shaun was kind enough to sit down for a chat about the ins and outs of guitar tuning, and explain how Ratio is revolutionizing the game.

What’s more, the Ratios aren’t only for guitar, as Shaun also pointed us toward the Ratio bass tuners, as well as the cleverly named Tune-A-Lele ukulele machine heads.

“There’s no end to the ways we’re going to make tuning more intuitive and more tailored to the actual instrument that they’re on,” he says.

As for the difficulty level when it comes to swapping out your stock tuners for some Ratios? “Couldn’t be easier,” Shaun says. “It’ll take you longer to change your strings than to change your tuners.”

You can get fully in tune by checking out the video above. Be sure to also head to our NAMM hub for all the best gear from the show.