Save nearly $250 off the Hagstrom Fantomen Ghost signature model for your own rituals

This is easily one of the best deals on a signature electric guitar we’ve seen this Prime Day, even among the bargains offered up by Musician's Friend's Rocktober event.

The Fantomen is a collaboration between Hagstrom and fellow Swedes Ghost – who’ve become one of the most popular rock bands of the last decade. The Swedish connection doesn’t end there, with the inclusion of a Lundgren Design No. 2 humbucker in the neck and a Lundgren Design No. 5 in the bridge.

Using the coupon code rocktober slashes 25% off the price, bringing it down from $979 to $734. That's nearly $250 off!

The Fantomen boasts an elegantly asymmetrical and deceptively lightweight solid-mahogany body with a 25.5” mahogany set neck, a coil split for more tonal options, as well as Hagstrom’s H-Expander truss rod and Resinator fingerboard.

“The first electric guitar I learned to play on was my father’s Hagström Swede that he had in his house for as long as I can remember,” once remarked Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge. “When I was about 7 years old, he taught me Tutti Frutti and Brev Från Kolonien and then I would have to figure out the rest. And I did.”

Now it’s your chance to, as the Ghost frontman so eloquently put it, figure out the rest, with a visit to Musician's Friend…

And for more great offers, you know where to look: our guide to the best Prime Day guitar deals.