“Delivering a resonance that speaks directly to the soul of your music”: The Hagstrom Megin is a double-cutaway guitar built for maximum tonal resonance to “unlock its tonal magic”

This mahogany-bodied double-cut is a little more magic than your usual six-string, so its maker says

Hagstrom Megin
(Image credit: Hagstrom Guitars)

Hagstrom has delivered a fresh dose of “magic” with the Megin, its all-new take on double-cut electric guitars.

Named after the old Norse word for magic, it promises a “spellbinding” playing experience because, according to the company, it resonates more than any other guitar on the market.

Hagstrom Megin
(Image credit: Hagstrom Guitars)

