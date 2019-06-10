Hal Leonard Releases 'Rick Nielsen's Cheap Licks' Book and Video Instructional Package

Hal Leonard has released Rick Nielsen's Cheap Licks, a new instructional package.

In the new book and video offering, the Cheap Trick guitarist shares some of his favorite licks, riffs and influences—from Chuck Berry and Duane Eddy to B.B. King and Jimi Hendrix—and covers pentatonic scales, hammer-on/pull-off licks, double stops, country-style licks, early rock 'n' roll, 6th licks, sus chords, chromatics, octaves and more.

The package also includes videos of Nielsen at home with his famous guitar collection, plus performance demos of all the music examples in the book.

Video demos featured in the book can be accessed online for download or streaming. A code can be found on the first page of the book.

Rick Nielsen's Cheap Licks is available now for $19.99.

For more information, head to HalLeonard.com.