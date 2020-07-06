Hamstead Soundworks’ Ascent is a pure clean boost pedal built by techs for AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Queen and more

Hamstead Soundworks has brought us enticing pedals like the Subspace Intergalactic Driver, and now the UK-based maker is back with another cool new offering – the Ascent – and for a good cause, to boot.

Ascent is a pure clean boost pedal, offering a whopping 20dB of gain with, Hamstead promises, “near-zero tonal coloration across the whole frequency range.”

The all-analog pedal also features ±15v internally isolated power for 30v headroom, an OptoKick footswitch courtesy of TheGigRig and buffered or true bypass operation.

To develop the Ascent, Hamstead partnered with a group of backline techs from acts including AC/DC, Queen, Guns N’ Roses, Iggy Pop, the 1975 and more. Each pedal is hand-soldered, signed and dated by the tech that built it.

Ascent is being sold exclusively on Reverb, with profits being given back directly to the techs that built the pedals. Additionally, ten percent of profits will be donated to helpmusicians.org.uk.

Finally, Daniel Steinhardt and TheGigRig team are contribute 15 percent of the cost of every footswitch to the cause.

Ascent is available for preorder through Reverb.com for $199.

The first batch will begin shipping on July 24.

For more information, head to Hamstead Soundworks.