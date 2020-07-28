Harley Benton debuts sub-$250 DC-Junior FAT in Ferris Blue

Harley Benton has recently given us the ultra-low-priced Dullahan and ST Travel electric guitar models.

Now the company has done it yet again with the DC-Junior FAT LTD Ferris Blue. The new model boasts a mahogany body, mahogany set-in neck with a Fat ’59 profile and an ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and dot inlays.

Other features include a Roswell P90D Stack STK4P Alnico-5 Dog Ear humbucker, single volume knob, tone control with push/pull for coil split, WSC Wrap Around bridge, vintage-style Wilkinson tuners, three-ply black pickguard and chrome hardware.

The guitar comes in a Gloss Ferris Blue and is limited to a run of 250. And the price? A cool $244.

To grab one now – and they’ll likely be gone quick – head to Thomann Music.