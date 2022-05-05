Harley Benton's new Fusion models feature EMGs and pro specs for under $400

Harley Benton has expanded its ever-growing Fusion line of electric guitars with two new models.

The Fusion-T EMG HT Roasted SBK and Fusion-III EMG HT Roasted SBK Pro Series models are both graced with a satin black finish and, as their names suggest, are each powered by a pair of EMG humbuckers.

All of this, mind you, comes with Harley Benton's typically hard-to-beat price tags, so let's have a closer look, shall we?

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

For starters, both guitars feature a Nyatoh body, and a bolt-on, Modern C-shaped roasted Canadian flame hard maple neck and fretboard, with the latter sporting 24 jumbo stainless steel frets.

The aforementioned pair of EMG Retro Active Hot 70 humbuckers are controlled – on both models – by individual volume and tone knobs plus a three-way blade pickup switch.

The guitars also feature identical sets of hardware, with a Graph Tech TUSQ nut, WSC Hipshot-style hardtail bridge, and WSC staggered locking die-cast tuners coming aboard both models.

Image 1 of 2 Harley Benton Fusion-III EMG HT Roasted BKS 1 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 2 Harley Benton Fusion-T EMG HT Roasted SBK (Image credit: Harley Benton)

The S-style Harley Benton Fusion-III EMG HT Roasted SBK 1 and T-style Fusion-T EMG HT Roasted SBK models are both available now, for $398.

They arrive just weeks after the budget-friendly company announced that it was revitalizing the Mosrite design with its affordable new MR series of guitars.

For more info on the new Fusion models, visit Harley Benton.