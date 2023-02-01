Harley Benton launches G-Plus guitar cabinet range, featuring some of the cheapest UK Celestion-loaded cabs you can buy

By Jackson Maxwell
published

Each model in the 16-strong line of cabs features birch plywood construction, and comes wrapped in black tolex with white piping

Budget gear specialist Harley Benton has unveiled a new line of guitar cabinets, the G-Plus series.

The G-Plus units all feature birch plywood construction, are wrapped in black tolex with white piping, and boast a black grill cloth. 

There are 16 G-Plus cabs in total, which can be sub-divided into five categories – G112Plus, G112Plus Thiele, G212Plus, G212Plus Vertical and G412Plus. We'll take you through each of the models below.

G112Plus

The G112Plus cabs feature a semi-open back design, and can be fitted with UK-made, 12-inch Celestion G12M-65 Creamback or G12M-25 Greenback speakers. An unloaded version of the G112Plus is also available.

The Harley Benton G112Plus Creamback, Greenback and unloaded cabs are available now – for $219, $210, and $90, respectively.

G112Plus Thiele

Designed – with front-ported speakers and closed backs – to put forth a slightly punchier sound than their standard G112Plus counterparts, the G112Plus Thiele cabs also come with a choice of UK-made, 12-inch Celestion G12M-65 Creamback or G12M-25 Greenback speakers. There's also an unloaded version of the model.

The Harley Benton G112Plus Thiele Creamback, Greenback and unloaded cabs are available now – for $228, $219, and $109, respectively.

G212Plus

Available with the option of an open or closed back, and the same choice of Creamback or Greenback Celestion speakers as the G112Plus ranges, the G212Plus line also features an unloaded model, and a model sporting a combination of Celestion Creamback and Vintage 30 speakers.

The Harley Benton G212Plus Creamback, Greenback and unloaded models are available now – for $393, $366, and $145, respectively. The G212Plus V30/Creamback also rings up at $366.

G212Plus Vertical 

These, save for their vertical inclinations, are identical to their horizontal G212Plus counterparts, absent the availability of unloaded and Creamback/Vintage 30 combo options.

The Creamback and Greenback Harley Benton G212Plus Vertical cabinets are available now for $393 and $366, respectively.

G412 Plus

Last but certainly not least are the G412Plus models, available with an open or closed back, and a choice of four Celestion Creambacks, four Celestion Greenbacks or a combination of Celestion Greenbacks and Vintage 30s. There's also an unloaded option.

The Harley Benton G412Plus Creamback rings up at $733, while the G412Plus Greenback sells for $685. The G412Plus V30/Greenback is available for $639, with the unloaded model going for $228.

For more info on all 16 of Harley Benton's new G-Plus guitar cabinet models, visit the company's website (opens in new tab).

