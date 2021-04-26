Harley Benton launches $79, Bluetooth-enabled practice amp, the TableAmp V2

Following the recently announced Airborne Go, Harley Benton has launched its latest practice amp, the TableAmp V2.

Weighing just over 3kg and featuring music streaming capabilities integrated via Bluetooth, the TableAmp V2 is “for songwriters and instrumentalists needing a compact amp for practice at home”.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

In terms of connectivity, the amp is compatible with both electric and acoustic guitar, ukulele and vocals. It sports both instrument and XLR inputs, as well as an Aux input and Headphone output.

Featuring a 5-inch bass woofer and 1-inch tweeter, the TableAmp V2 generates 30W of power, and features an onboard digital reverb and two-band EQ (Bass and Treble).

The TableAmp V2 is available now for $79. For more information, head over to Harley Benton.