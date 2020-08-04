Harley Benton packs all-solid construction and onboard electronics into its sub-$200 CLD-60SCE acoustic guitar

What can we say about Harley Benton at this point? Whether it’s a $244 double-cut electric or a $74 travel guitar, the company has continually given us impressive instruments at excessively low prices.

Now Harley Benton has done it again, only on the acoustic guitar end of things, with the CLD-60SCE.

The new model features a dreadnought cutaway shape, with a solid spruce top and mahogany back, sides and neck, as well as a Roseacer fretboard with 20 vintage-size frets.

(Image credit: Harley Benton )

Other features include an HB-03 preamp with an integrated tuner, a dual-action truss rod and scalloped X-bracing.

The CLD-60SCE is offered in Gloss Black or Natural finishes, and at a price of – wait for it – just $117.

To pick one (or two) up, head to Thomann Music.