Harley Benton reveals eye-popping sub-$200 T-style electric – the TE-90FLT Blast

Harley Benton has announced its latest electric guitar, and boy is it a head-turner. Meet the TE-90FLT Blast – a beauty with a sandblasted aesthetic offered in a variety of mouth-watering finishes.

The Thomann-owned company's been busy as of late, producing everything from lunchbox-style amps to an entire new range of bass cabs.

The TE-90FLT features a single-cut, T-style sungkai body and inverted T-style headstock, the material of which pops courtesy of its five unique finishes: Black Blast, Orange Blast, Green Blast, Red Blast and Blue Blast.

It also boasts a C-shaped Canadian maple neck with a 22-fret roasted sungkai fingerboard, black dot inlays and a 25.5" scale length.

The guitar is powered by a pair of Roswell FLT-B Filter-Tron humbucking pickups, which can be controlled via its volume and tone knobs, and three-way selector switch.

With a chambered body, the TE-90FLT is sure to be lighter than other T-style electrics. It also features Kluson-style tuners, a Graph Tech TUSQ nut and chrome hardware.

The TE-90FLT is available now for £179/$197. For more information, head to Harley Benton.