Harley Benton introduces low-wattage, low-priced Mighty-15TH tube guitar amp

Harley Benton recently unveiled its SolidBass range of affordable bass amps and cabinets, and now the company has added to its enticingly priced amp line with the new Mighty-15TH guitar amp head.

The new one-channel, 15-watt all-tube head boasts a class A circuit, a pair of 12AX7 preamp tubes and EL84 power amp tubes, and a 6E2 indicator tube.

There are controls for gain, bass, middle, treble, volume, as well as a boost switch and a power attenuator switch that adjusts for either seven or a full 15 watts.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The head’s rear sports 1x16, 2x16 and 1x8 ohm speaker outputs, and the design comes housed in a sturdy metal chassis weighing in at 9 1/2 kg.

The Mighty-15TH is available now for $237 from Thomann Music.