Harley Benton unveils SolidBass range of affordable bass amps and cabinets

Harley Benton has been wowing us with its insanely affordable electric and acoustic guitars and, more recently, its first digital modeling multi-effects pedal, the DNAfx GiT.

Now the company has introduced a range of affordable solid-state bass amp heads, combos and cabinets.

Included in the line are two combo amps, the SolidBass 150C 150-watt and 300C 300-watt combo, both with tilt-back housing, as well as the SolidBass 300H 300-watt and 600H 600-watt heads.

Image 1 of 4 SolidBass 150C (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 4 SolidBass 300C (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 4 SolidBass 300H (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 4 of 4 SolidBass 600H (Image credit: Harley Benton)

The combos and heads all feature a four-band EQ, a Smart Compressor feature for added punch, an integrated chromatic tuner, speakon and TRS outputs, active and passive inputs, a headphone output for silent practice, FX Send/Return for looping in pedals and more.

The range of four SolidBass cabinets, meanwhile, spans from the SolidBass 115T 1x12” to the 810T 8x10” cab, the latter of which houses eight 10-inch speakers for a massive 900 watts.

For more information on all the new models, head to Harley Benton.