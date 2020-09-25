Harley Benton unveils all-black version of Thunderbird-like TB-70 bass

Harley Benton recently introduced its SolidBass range of affordable bass amps and cabinets, and now the company has a four-string to go with it – an updated version of its TB-70 bass guitar.
The new model swaps the original’s three-tone Sunburst finish for Satin Black with matching black hardware.
Other features include a mahogany body and D-shaped set neck and a 20-fret roseacer fingerboard.
There are also twin Roswell active mini humbuckers, two tone controls and a volume control with push/pull.
The bass is available for just $195 (this is Harley Benton, after all). To pick one up, head to Thomann Music.