Harley Benton unveils all-black version of Thunderbird-like TB-70 bass

Harley Benton recently introduced its SolidBass range of affordable bass amps and cabinets, and now the company has a four-string to go with it – an updated version of its TB-70 bass guitar.

The new model swaps the original’s three-tone Sunburst finish for Satin Black with matching black hardware.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Other features include a mahogany body and D-shaped set neck and a 20-fret roseacer fingerboard.

There are also twin Roswell active mini humbuckers, two tone controls and a volume control with push/pull.

The bass is available for just $195 (this is Harley Benton, after all). To pick one up, head to Thomann Music.