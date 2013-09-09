Hear The Beatles' Isolated Vocal Tracks from the 'Abbey Road' Medley

Isolated instrumental tracks from classic rock songs seems to be all the rage these days. (We actually posted two new "isolated guitar tracks" stories just last week: Check them out HERE and HERE.)

Another one that's garnering a lot of attention lately can be heard below. It's an amazing 16-minute isolated vocal track of John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison singing every bit of the Beatles' brilliant Abbey Road medley, from "You Never Give Me Your Money" to "The End" (and "Her Majesty").

Some of the cool extra features in the clip include a double-tracked McCartney, the sound of the Beatles snapping along to the backing tracks in the studio, the breaths between their vocal takes and, best of all, the stunning, often-surprising, in-your-face backing vocals, especially on "Sun King" and "The End." Also cool: It sounds like Ringo Starr sings during the "Carry That Weight" refrain.

Stay tuned for more of this sort of stuff. They seem to turn up every three or four days.