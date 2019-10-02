Hear the tastiest tones out there on the premiere of Guitar World's Cooking with Sound

Here at Guitar World, all kinds of gear cross our desks. At some point, seeing all of these guitars, pedals, amps and accessories of every conceivable sound and size made us wonder... just how wide an array of sounds can you create with just a couple pieces of gear?

With that in mind, and with the six-string skill sets of our Tech Editor, the one and only Paul Riario, and our Video Editor, the great Alan Chaput, we're proud to present the premiere of our new video series, Cooking with Sound!

In today's episode, Alan and Paul get cooking with a Line 6 Spider V 120MKII, Line 6 Relay G10T Transmitter, MOD Kits DIY Thunderdrive Deluxe LTD and a Dean Modern 24 Select Flame Floyd Tiger Eye.

Check it out above and see the tasty tones they create, and that you can concoct yourself!