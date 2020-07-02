Hear Zakk Wylde's Zakk Sabbath cover band’s raging version of Black Sabbath

Last year we reported that Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath tribute band led by electric guitar player Zakk Wylde and featuring bassist Rob “Blasko” Nicholson and drummer Joey Castillo, would celebrate the forthcoming 50th anniversary of the release of Sabbath’s landmark self-titled debut by issuing their own faithful re-recording of the entire album.

Now, we’ve been blessed with the first fruits of that project – Zakk Sabbath’s recording of Black Sabbath.

As also reported at the time, the Zakk Sabbath album will be titled Vertigo, after the name of the UK record label that released Black Sabbath.

The recording will be a “reverently rendered tribute” done in the spirit of the original – live in a fully analog studio, direct to two-inch tape in one 24-hour period (Black Sabbath was reportedly cut in a single day as well).

Vertigo will be released on September 4 and is available for pre-order here.