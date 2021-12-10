H.E.R. teases collaboration with Dave Grohl: "I would love to work with him on an album or something"

During an interview with Zane Lowe at the Apple Music Awards ceremony earlier this week, H.E.R. – who took home the prize for Apple Music's Songwriter of the Year – expressed an interest in collaborating with, among other celebrated musicians, Foo Fighters frontman and electric guitar player Dave Grohl.

"I was talking to Dave Grohl last night and he is incredible and a big fan of mine," she told Lowe.

"I would love to work with him on an album or something, as well as Questlove who has made and been part of some of my favorite projects ever."

Aside from both being top-tier guitarists and songwriters, H.E.R. and Grohl also, between them, received a boatload of 2022 Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year (for Back of My Mind) and Song of the Year (Fight for You) nominations for H.E.R.

The nominations capped off a massive year for H.E.R., one that – among other honors – saw her win an Oscar for Best Original Song for Fight For You, and show off her signature Stratocaster on America's biggest stage with a stunning performance of America the Beautiful at Super Bowl LV.

H.E.R. also spoke to Lowe about how she views the symbolism of her performances and recognition at such massive (and sometimes criticized) events.

"At the end of the day, it's a platform for me to show my face and show people that I'm a young Black artist, a woman who is on this stage representing other young Black women," she said.

"So we fail to remember who's watching and the fact that representation is important and they need to see us. They need to see us, they need to feel us, they need to hear us. So if I have the opportunity to do that, I'm gonna take it. No matter what.

"I'm a young Black woman, playing the guitar that I created, that I own – my signature," she added, referencing her performance at the Super Bowl. "I was up there just representing all the young girls who probably think it's impossible and it's not, because I'm there."