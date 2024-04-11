“Every element has been carefully sourced and crafted to deliver the ultimate playing experience”: Heritage's Core Collection H-575 is a fresh-yet-familiar high-end hollowbody inspired by one of the most popular jazzboxes of all time

By Matt Owen
published

The hollowbody beauty is one of the classiest new guitars of the year so far

Heritage H-575
(Image credit: Heritage)

Heritage has expanded its Custom Shop Core Collection of high-end electric guitars with an absurdly classy hollowbody beauty.

Named the H-575, the generously proportioned single-cut continues Heritage’s family of Gibson-a-like instruments, channeling the aesthetics of the firm’s popular ES-175 jazz machine – arguably one of the most prolific jazzboxes ever. 

Image 1 of 2
Heritage H-575
(Image credit: Heritage)
Image 1 of 4
Heritage H-575
(Image credit: Heritage)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.