“Every element has been carefully sourced and crafted to deliver the ultimate playing experience”: Heritage's Core Collection H-575 is a fresh-yet-familiar high-end hollowbody inspired by one of the most popular jazzboxes of all time

Heritage has expanded its Custom Shop Core Collection of high-end electric guitars with an absurdly classy hollowbody beauty.

Named the H-575, the generously proportioned single-cut continues Heritage’s family of Gibson-a-like instruments, channeling the aesthetics of the firm’s popular ES-175 jazz machine – arguably one of the most prolific jazzboxes ever.

Nods to the trailblazing jazz machine include its sharp Florentine cutaway, pair of humbuckers, rosewood bridge and trapeze tailpiece, with the H-575 following Heritage’s Les Paul Standard-inspired H-150 and ES-335-esque H-535.

As is the case with those guitars, though, this new release carries enough Heritage flair to make it its own. The distinctly Heritage-shaped pickguard, for example, is used alongside a subtly shaped, Twin Arrow-inlaid headstock that bears the firm’s name.

The H-575 is said to encapsulate “the brand’s dedication to tone, performance, and unparalleled craftsmanship” – and has clearly been dressed up for the occasion.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Heritage) (Image credit: Heritage)

Antique Natural and Original Sunburst nitrocellulose lacquer finishes are available, with the guitar flashing a highly flamed curly maple top and body, as well as a ‘50s C-profile mahogany neck and bound 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard.

The latter is topped with a bone nut, 20 Jescar medium jumbo frets and small block inlays. Other hardware appointments include a rosewood adjustable bridge and Heritage Custom Shop tuners.

Heritage’s H-575 also comes equipped with all-new 225 Classic Archtop humbuckers, which have been specially designed for the company’s Custom Shop archtop models. No prizes for guessing the controls: there are two volume and two tone pots, and a three-way toggle.

“The Heritage Custom Shop Core Collection H-575 and its appointments exemplify Heritage's unwavering dedication to musical excellence,” says the brand of its new release. “Every element has been carefully sourced and crafted to deliver the ultimate playing experience.”

Perhaps because of this, the high-end Custom Shop creation is priced accordingly: the H-575 is available now for $5,999.

Visit Heritage to find out more.