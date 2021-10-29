Trending

The Heritage Custom Shop now offers a plain top option for its Core Collection H-150

The storied Kalamazoo-based builder has added the option of a plain top build for its flagship single-cut

Heritage Guitars Custom Shop Core H-150 plain top
(Image credit: Heritage Guitars)

Heritage has announced that its acclaimed Custom Shop Core H-150 single-cut electric guitar is now available with a plain maple top.

Previously, the Custom Shop Core H-150 has only been available in a figured top. As with that original build, the new Plain Top model will feature a nitrocellulose, vintage gloss finish and offer the option of the brand’s Artisan Aged finishing, for an extra fee.

You can watch Heritage endorsees Heather Baker and Myles Jasnowski put the latest model through its paces below.

“The Heritage Custom Core H-150 with figured top is one of the top tools in my tonal arsenal I can count on it to sound and play great under any circumstance, on stage or in the studio,” says Jasnowski. 

“Heritage consistently knocks it out of the park with their finishes too – it’s really exciting to see the model now offered with a Plain Top option, which is killer.”

The new Custom Shop Core Collection H-150 Plain Top is shipping now and has an MSRP of $3,499, or $3,999 for the added Artisan Aged treatment.

For more information, head to Heritage Guitars‘ official site

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.