Holeyboard introduces the expandable and fully reconfigurable Holeyboard 123 pedalboard

In a bid to make mid-gig pedal slips and accidental switches a thing of the past, Holeyboard has unveiled its new Holeyboard 123 – an entirely reconfigurable and "infinitely expandable" pedalboard that promises to keep your effects pedals safe and secure.

Drawing from over 10 years of pedalboard-creating experience, Chris Trifilio of Holeyboard went back to the drawing board to create a fully customizable pedal station that offers guitarists "creative flexibility like never before".

Constructed from a robust, lightweight, aircraft-grade aluminium, the 123 features a patented hole pattern that, when paired with zip ties, vows to keep your pedals exactly where you want them and eliminate unnecessary fumbling.

The 'board is also said to accommodate virtually all power supplies given its flexible design.

The Holeyboard 123 features an elevated and angled second level, and is said to be ergonomically calibrated to fit your feet for accessible and precise switching.

Not only does the unique design offer total security for your pedals, the patented structure also allows for expansion and customization. Adjusted using only two screws, additional modules can be added in anyway shape or form to create entirely personalized pedalboards.

The Holeyboard 123 comes with the Holeyboard Base 1, Expansion Module 2, Footpedal Module 3, and 50 zip ties to allow for quick configuration. Initially able to house anywhere between two and 12 pedals, possibilities for your board are said to be endless.

The Holeyboard 123 Expandable Pedalboard is available now for $199. Visit Holeyboard for more information.