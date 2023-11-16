I have 10 Gibsons in my collection and this massive $700 off Les Paul Traditional Pro V Black Friday deal makes me want to add another

It's fair to say I'm a Gibson fanatic. Now, my guitar collection isn't purely populated with the Nashville guitar giants' instruments, but it certainly makes up a fair amount of them. Currently, I have a flock of Gibson Firebirds (one Firebird V and two Non-Reverse versions), a gorgeous cherry red SG Standard, a Pelham Blue '61 reissue SG Special, '60s style Les Paul Standard, '60s reissue ES-335, its little brother the ES-339, TV Yellow Les Paul Special and the workhorse acoustic, the J-45. And much to my wife's disappointment, I'm not done yet. I'm still jonesing for an Explorer, and I'm holding out hope one gets discounted over the Cyber Weekend.

So, believe me, I know the Gibson Les Paul is the dream instrument for so many guitar players. This rock ‘n’ roll icon has been responsible for some of the best electric guitar tones of all time and has been the go-to guitar for some of the biggest names in music. There’s only one catch… they’re expensive. Well, you needn’t worry, as the Black Friday guitar deals are already pouring in thick and fast, with this offering from Guitar Center being one of the best I've seen so far. For a limited time only, you can bag yourself an eye-watering $700 off the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V!

Gibson Les Paul Trad Pro V: $2,499 , now $1,799

The Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V is about as versatile as a Les Paul gets, packing coil-splits and out-of-phase switches, and comes in a luxurious satin finish. If you're in the market for a bonafide rock machine, this has to be your next guitar – especially with Guitar Center slashing the price to just $1,799. Price check: Musician's Friend $2,499

The Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V may seem a little understated when compared to its flashier big brother – the Standard – but it still has all the hallmarks you’d expect to see on an LP. Featuring a mahogany body and neck, rosewood fingerboard, trapezoid inlays, and mother-of-pearl Gibson logo, this beautiful single-cut is unmistakably a Les Paul.

The Traditional Pro V also sports Grover locking machine heads and an asymmetrical neck for a modern playing feel, while the body is weight-relieved, which will make your back very happy indeed.

Spec'd up with an underwound vintage-style neck pickup and overwound Tradbucker pickup in the bridge position, this is a classic-sounding guitar, capable of reproducing all the awe-inspiring tones you’d expect from a Les Paul.

There's extra flexibility, too, via push/pull pots, which allow you to achieve fantastic single-coil tones via either a coil-split or coil-tap (choose whichever you like via a dip switch in the back cavity). Furthermore, the rhythm tone push/pull activates a phase switch, giving you access to the famous Peter Green out-of-phase sound.

This is one of the most versatile, highly spec'd Les Pauls on the market, and with $700 off, it's the perfect excuse to snap up a genuine Gibson guitar – head over to Guitar Center now to grab it before this deal comes to an end. Oh, and for more great discounts, check out our guide to the best Guitar Center Black Friday deals.