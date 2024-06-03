Ibanez expands its Prestige range with a sleek new metallic gray finish option – and an RG with a twist

The trio of new guitars sees two fan favorites getting a slick costume change, and the Fishman Fluence-equipped RGR5130 joining the firm’s Prestige line-up

Ibanez Prestige 2024
Ibanez has introduced a new electric guitar to its Prestige series, plus a new colorway. Two AZ models, AZ2402 and AZ2204N have been gifted a metallic gray finish (with the latter looking distinctly Strat-like, with its white pickguard) while the reverse-headstock RGR5130 is a brand-new build loaded up with modern features.      

Ibanez RGR51350 prestige

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.