Ibanez expands its Prestige range with a sleek new metallic gray finish option – and an RG with a twist

Ibanez has introduced a new electric guitar to its Prestige series, plus a new colorway. Two AZ models, AZ2402 and AZ2204N have been gifted a metallic gray finish (with the latter looking distinctly Strat-like, with its white pickguard) while the reverse-headstock RGR5130 is a brand-new build loaded up with modern features.

Ibanez RGR51350 prestige (Image credit: Ibanez)

The all-new RGR5130 incorporates established Prestige features including a Lo-Pro Edge bridge, Gotoh tuners (on that flipped headstock), and a five-piece maple/wenge Super Wizard HP neck for warp-speed playing. Modern-minded Fish Fluence pickups are on hand as well as Luminlay side dots.

Its Macassar ebony fretboard offers 24 jumbo stainless steel frets and off-set Mother of Pearl inlays, with the guitar finished with satin black hardware, one volume, one tone pot, and a three-way pickup switch.

There are two metallic finishes to choose from: Metallic and Khaki Green. At $3,199.99, the RG is the most expensive of the bunch, and it ships with a hardshell case.

Ibanez AZ2402 (Image credit: Ibanez)

Meanwhile, the AZ2402 offers an alder body, S-tech Wood roasted maple neck and fretboard, and Seymour Duncan Hyperion humbuckers. There's a Gotoh T1802 bridge and Gotoh locking tuners, with a single volume and tone knob and a five-way pickup switch.

It's a similar story for the AZ2204N as the same neck and body combination pairs with a rosewood fretboard. Its vintage-inspired HSS configuration is delivered by Seymour Duncan Fortuna pickups.

Both guitars also benefit from Ibanez's dyna-MIX 10 coil split system for ushering single coil tones out of the humbuckers at the press of a mini switch.

They're expected to sell for $2,666.65 each and also come with a hardshell case.

Ibanez AZ2204N (Image credit: Ibanez])

All three guitars boast the Prestige’s fret edged treatment for “enhanced playing comfort” with the RG benefitting from a reverse headstock slightly more pointy visage.

Ibanez has also launched a new range of apparel, including t-shirts, hoodies, and button-down work shirts so everyone in the office knows you shred an Ibanez in your spare time.

Head to Ibanez for more information about the new releases.