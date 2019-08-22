IK Multimedia promises “tones that will rock you” with AmpliTube Brian May

Following Monday’s not-so-subtle tease, IK Multimedia has now officially unveiled the AmpliTube Brian May edition.

Available for Mac/PC, iPhone and iPad, the package promises to span the Queen legend’s entire career of electric guitar tones, in collaboration with the man himself.

11 new models are included, including Vox AC30-inspired combos, May’s compact ‘Deacy’ amp, plus a trio of cabinets: models of 2x12 Vox AC30s with Celestion Alnico Blue or G12H Anniversary speakers, and a 1x6 Deacy cab.

Image credit: IK Multimedia

A range of stompboxes are onboard, too, including May Wah, Fox Phaser, Treble Booster and even a pedal dedicated to capturing the sound of the Red Special, offering its unique control capabilities to any guitarist.

Thankfully, there’s also a built-in noise gate, the Star Gate, to tame the hiss of those heavily boosted AC30 models.

A discography of tones have been assembled for the package by Jamie Humphries, guitarist for the stage production of We Will Rock You, while each sound boasts IK’s Dynamic Interaction Modelling to capture the sound of every component in the circuit.

The Brian May Collection is available now for PC/Mac ($99.99/€99.99), iPhone and iPad ($19.99).

It’s unlikely to be IK’s only AmpliTube artist collaboration this year, with recent endorsee Joe Satriani also in the running for his own signature collection.

Brian May, meanwhile, is busy putting the finishing touches to his own guitar company’s first model for another artist, a signature electric for rising Texas singer-songwriter Arielle.